Over 93,000 foreigners working in Vietnam

As many as 93,720 foreign labourers have been working in Vietnam as of August 2020, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Illustrative image (Photo: https://plo.vn/)

They are mainly working as mangers, managing directors and experts, marking up 77.95 percent. The number of technical workers accounts for 22.05 percent of the total.

Previously, the provincial and municipal Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs nationwide reported that as many as 93,425 foreigners had been working in Vietnam as of June 26, 2020, down 23.16 percent year on year.

Localities and representative diplomatic agencies of countries are asking Vietnam to permit 7,258 foreigner workers, mainly from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, to enter Vietnam. They are experts working for Vietnam’s national key projects or projects applying new technologies invested by multinational groups.

The MoLISA will be responsible for granting new working permits or renewing working permits in line with legal regulations, thus facilitating foreign labourers and enterprises using foreign employees./. VNA

