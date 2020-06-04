Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 09:31:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19

 
 
05/06/2020    07:51 GMT+7

Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 

Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh said during a teleconference on June 3.

over five million employees lose jobs due to covid-19 hinh 0
Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh (C) speaks during a teleconference on June 3. Over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs, were furloughed or had their working hours and salaries reduced in the first five months of 2020 – PHOTO: TTO

Some 86% of firms in the local market were particularly hit, with their employees, mainly active in the processing, retail, logistics, transport, lodging, food service and tourism fields, being laid off or furloughed.

A survey showed that from January to April, active workers accounted for 75.4% of people of working age, the lowest in 10 years.

Stating that in May, the number of employees returning to work rose by 70,000-80,000, the deputy minister stressed that firms still saw challenges due to stagnant export markets.

 

Addressing the event, Nguyen Thi Quyen, deputy director of the Department of Employment under the ministry, said that during the five-month period, over 430,000 people applied for unemployment allowances, which skyrocketed by 128% year-on-year.

From now until the end of the year, if the virus shows signs of easing, the local labor market might see 70,000-80,000 employees lose their jobs each month, Quyen said.

If COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, takes a turn for the worse, 80,000-90,000 workers will be unemployed each month. In the worst-case scenario, up to 100,000 employees will lose their jobs.

Given the scenario, the Department of Employment has mapped out various solutions to support employers and employees and avoid unexpected layoffs.

The Government is also mooting spending VND3-5 trillion from the Unemployment Insurance Fund to retrain laborers to improve their skills and change their jobs, Thanh noted. SGT

 
 

Other News

.
Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
Nun takes care of hundreds of orphanage children
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Thien An Orphanage is home to hundreds of abandoned children in Gia Lai Province.

HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
HCM City improves quality of health care with 20 doctors per 10,000 people
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has reached its goal to have 20 doctors per 10,000 people after implementation of a five-year programme on improving the quality of health care services for local residents.

Taxi ơi!
Taxi ơi!
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

To avoid being detected and identified by traffic cameras, taxi drivers and motorbike taxi (xe ôm) drivers around the frequently-crowded Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have been trying to find ways to partly obscure their vehicles’ number plates.

Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
Singapore faces strong dengue fever outbreak
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Singapore might face a severe outbreak of dengue fever unless urgent community action is taken, the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA) warned on June 3.

Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
Vietnam considers reopening bars, karaoke parlors: gov’t officials
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

US bars passenger flights from China
US bars passenger flights from China
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

It comes after Beijing refused requests by US airlines to resume flights to China.

Stalled vaccine programmes 'putting children's lives at risk'
Stalled vaccine programmes 'putting children's lives at risk'
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is disrupting immunisation campaigns and could cause many preventable deaths, experts warn.

Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia
Three Vietnamese universities named among Top 500 in Asia
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has seen three representatives among Asia's 500 best universities this year.

Yet more time off school
Yet more time off school
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Kindergarten and primary students nationwide resumed their studies in the middle of last month after the longest Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday ever due to social distancing, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 4
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 4
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert

Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
Young volunteer doctors make changes in poor areas’ health care
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Young doctors who volunteer to work at district-level health facilities in provinces across the country have made significant changes to the public health care sector.

George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers
George Floyd death: New charges for all four sacked officers
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin now faces second-degree murder, while three others face abetting charges.

Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
Design contest for Kilometre Zero landmark in Hanoi opens
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - a national cultural symbol and important tourist destination in the area around Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake - was jointly launched on June 3 by the Vietnam Architecture magazine.

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

Coronavirus: Italy's Conte offers hope as travel restrictions end
Coronavirus: Italy's Conte offers hope as travel restrictions end
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Italy ends travel restrictions almost three months after lockdown measures began.

British pilot condition greatly improves
British pilot condition greatly improves
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The most critical COVID-19 patient in Vietnam is nodding, smiling and evening shaking hands with healthcare workers.

Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
Cash in hand isn't always what it seems
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thanh Phong, 20, of Ngoc Hoa Commune, in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, was recently arrested due to circulating counterfeit money.

Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
Young woman gives free haircuts to the disadvantaged
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

By offering free haircuts to poor people, orphans and disabled children, Dang Thi Phuong and her employees give and receive plenty of smiles.

VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
VN needs to train more nurses to plug imminent shortfall
SOCIETYicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to train more nurses starting now since it has been forecast that, with its ageing population, there will be a shortage of 40,000-50,000 of them by 2030.

Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
Elderly villager still a dab hand with the crossbow
SOCIETYicon  03/06/2020 

Whenever he has free time, Ho Xuan Thien, an elderly villager from the Ta Oi ethnic group in the central province of Thua Thien Hue's A Luoi District, takes out a crossbow to practise shooting in the back garden.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 