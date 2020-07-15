Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 21:03:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi

22/07/2020    19:54 GMT+7

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

In addition to the current six bridges spanning the Red River, the capital city has more new bridges planned for the next few years, including Tran Hung Dao Bridge and Tu Lien Bridge, to realise its socio-economic development goals.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi

Long Bien Bridge is the first steel bridge to span the Red River in Hanoi, connecting the districts of Hoan Kiem and Long Bien.

Nhat Tan Bridge has a total length of 9.17 km, with the main part stretching 3.9 km and the leading road 5.27 km.

The bridge connects the suburban district of Dong Anh with inner Tay Ho District. Construction commenced in March 2009 and was completed nearly six years later in January 2015.

Built from 1898-1902, during French colonial rule, Long Bien Bridge is the first steel bridge in Hanoi to span the Red River. Nowadays, it mainly serves motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.

Chuong Duong Bridge was put into use in 1985-1986, becoming an important and effective route in the capital city.

The bridge is a part of the National Highway No. 1A. At 1,230m long, it consists of 21 spans, divided into four lanes running in two directions, with each being 5m wide.

Chuong Duong is the first large bridge built totally by Vietnamese engineers, without foreign technical assistance in design nor construction.

Thanh Tri Bridge was inaugurated and opened to traffic in February 2007. It is the largest among Hanoi’s bridges spanning the Red River. The bridge starts at the intersection of National Highway 1A in Phap Van, Thanh Tri District, and ends at National Highway No. 5 in Sai Dong, Gia Lam District.

The main part of Thanh Tri Bridge is 3,084m long, while its total length measures more than 12,000 m, with six lanes, allowing vehicles to travel at a maximum speed of 80 km/h.

 

Vinh Tuy Bridge opened to traffic on September 25, 2009, after four years of construction. The bridge starts from the Tran Quang Khai - Nguyen Khoai - Minh Khai intersection and ends at the Long Bien - Thach Ban intersection.

The main part of the bridge spanning the Red River is 955m long. It was constructed using cantilever technology and set a record for Vietnam's largest cantilever span.

Thang Long Bridge connects Noi Bai International Airport with the capital city. Construction began in 1974 and it was inaugurated in 1985, the longest construction period for any bridge in Hanoi.

The two-storey steel truss bridge is 3,250m long, featuring 25 spans of the main bridge section and 46 additional spans for railroad and rudimentary vehicles.

The middle of the first floor is the 11m wide railway, for the Van Dien - Bac Hong rail route, in addition to two lanes for motorbikes and bicycles. The second floor is for trucks with a width of 21 m. This concrete surface also has two lanes for pedestrians.

The projected Tran Hung Dao Bridge aims to connect the inner districts with the eastern part of the capital city, while reducing the pressure on Long Bien Bridge and Chuong Duong Bridge.

Tran Hung Dao Bridge has a projected length of about 5.5km. Its starting point is at the Tran Hung Dao - Le Thanh Tong - Tran Thanh Tong - Han Thuyen - Tang Bat Ho intersection (in the districts of Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung). After crossing Nguyen Van Linh Street (National Highway 5), the bridge will be connected to planning roads in Viet Hung Ward, Long Bien District.

Nhan Dan

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

Design plan revealed for new bridge on Hanoi's Red River

A design plan for the Tran Hung Dao Bridge that spans the Red River and connects Hoan Kiem and Long Bien districts have just been revealed.  

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge among world’s most stunning bridges

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang has been ranked amongst the 28 most stunning bridges around the world by Insider, a leading US news site.

 
 

Other News

.
A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities need more support
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 