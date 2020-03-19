Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:34:56 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas

 
 
21/03/2020    21:55 GMT+7

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

  Visitors receive guidelines from health workers

 

Vu Van Thanh, head of the Hotel Department under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said 120 facilities from two to five-star hotels have registered as quarantine areas.

There are two models registered. The first is a fee-paying area where the hotel employees will still work. In the second case, the owners will let the government borrow the premises. A large number of hotels are in big cities like Hanoi, Danang and HCM City.

"For the first model, they only collect a minimum fee. Every gesture is appreciated during this time," Thanh said.

HCM City Tourism Department said nine accommodation facilities had registered. Holiday Inn and Suites Saigon registered 350 five-star rooms, Can Gio Resort registered 80 three-star rooms, and other facilities also registered dozens of rooms for quarantining. Phuong Nam Resort registered up to 70 rooms with 200 beds.

In Ninh Thuan Province, Saigon-Ninh Chu Hotel and Resort registered 30 rooms, TTC Resort Premium registered 30 rooms and Hacom Galaxy registered 10 rooms. Three hotels in Danang also offered their facilities as quarantine areas. The employees at SamGrand are still working as the hotel offers room for 200 people.

Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of Danang People's Committee, previously asked the Tourism Department to negotiate with the hotels' owners to borrow at least 700 rooms as quarantine areas.

The interior of the room must follow protocol about safety distance and air circulation. The city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Control and Prevention will directly monitor and manage the areas. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
Keeping calm and carrying on: Vietnam sets a coronavirus example
FEATUREicon  21/03/2020 

As much of the western world descends into a COVID-19-induced panic, nations in close proximity to China have remained relatively calm. 

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak
Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

More News
. Latest news

