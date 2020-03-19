Owners offer to turn hotels into quarantine areas

As many as 120 hotels nation-wide have offered the use of their facilities as quarantine areas as of March 19.

Visitors receive guidelines from health workers

Vu Van Thanh, head of the Hotel Department under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said 120 facilities from two to five-star hotels have registered as quarantine areas.



There are two models registered. The first is a fee-paying area where the hotel employees will still work. In the second case, the owners will let the government borrow the premises. A large number of hotels are in big cities like Hanoi, Danang and HCM City.



"For the first model, they only collect a minimum fee. Every gesture is appreciated during this time," Thanh said.



HCM City Tourism Department said nine accommodation facilities had registered. Holiday Inn and Suites Saigon registered 350 five-star rooms, Can Gio Resort registered 80 three-star rooms, and other facilities also registered dozens of rooms for quarantining. Phuong Nam Resort registered up to 70 rooms with 200 beds.



In Ninh Thuan Province, Saigon-Ninh Chu Hotel and Resort registered 30 rooms, TTC Resort Premium registered 30 rooms and Hacom Galaxy registered 10 rooms. Three hotels in Danang also offered their facilities as quarantine areas. The employees at SamGrand are still working as the hotel offers room for 200 people.



Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of Danang People's Committee, previously asked the Tourism Department to negotiate with the hotels' owners to borrow at least 700 rooms as quarantine areas.



The interior of the room must follow protocol about safety distance and air circulation. The city Steering Committee for Covid-19 Control and Prevention will directly monitor and manage the areas. Dtinews