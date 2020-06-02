Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 13:46:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Parents sue school over online study fees in HCM City

 
 
03/06/2020    12:22 GMT+7

Around 100 parents in Ho Chi Minh City are preparing to sue a local school over online study fees.


Parents gather at the Vietnam Australia International School to ask for a meeting with the school's leaders about online study fees

 

The parents have sought for help from Duc Kien Minh Law Company to sue the Vietnam Australia International Education Corporation which is running the Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) for collecting unreasonable online study fees during the school closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the parents, the school deducted 30 percent of the study fees during the online studying period without parents' consent. The parents rejected the school's increasing to 10 classes a day for students at secondary and high school levels. They want the school to return the fee.

Anh Dung who has two children studying at VAS said that during the school closure, VAS announced that they would take 30 percent of study fee in the third term for online classes. However, the school would extend the fourth term until July 15, which means the fees have risen by 140-160 percent.

"The school decided everything on their own without discussions with parents," Dung said. "Many parents wanted a meeting with the school's leaders to negotiate a reasonable online study fee but the school did not reply."

Many parents whose children study at pre-school level said that they had paid study fees for the whole school year but then were not returned the money during the school closure.

Lawyer Pham Thi Bach Tuyet said that the requirements of the parents were quite reasonable.

Earlier, the parents had gathered at the school several times to ask for a meeting with the school's leaders but were refused. They had sought for help from the local Department of Education and Training and were told that private schools would have to negotiate with parents on the fees.

Several other international schools in Vietnam have also been complained for charging high online study fees during the closure time for virus prevention including The American School, the Australian International School, and the Vietnam Finland International School. Dtinews

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

 
 

Other News

.
Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
Voices of Vietnamese children survey released
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Result of the survey “The Voices of Vietnamese Children” was released by the Management and Sustainable Development Institute (MSD) and the Save the Children International (SCI) in Hanoi on June 2.

Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
Adolf Hitler house to be 'neutralised', Austria says
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The government unveils plans to turn Adolf Hitler's birthplace into a police station.

HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
HCM City to increase subsidises for public bus operators
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked the People’s Committee to approve an additional subsidy of VND161 billion (US$6.9 million) for public bus operators this year.

VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
VN Medical Services Administration partners with eight NGOs in improving rehabilitation activities
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The health ministry’s Medical Services Administration will partner with eight local and international NGOs in rehabilitation activities to improve life quality and community integration of the disabled in Vietnam

Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
Hanoians struggling to survive in blazing heat
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi is experiencing scorching hot weather which is forecasted to last until June 9.

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

A rare and vital talent
A rare and vital talent
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Woman with illegal entry tracked in HCM City

Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 