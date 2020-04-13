Part of Samsung Vietnam isolated after COVID-19 case detected

A production unit of Samsung Display Vietnam which produces LCD & AMOLED screens in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been cordoned off after one of its workers was confirmed to contract the coronavirus.

Samsung Electronics is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam (Photo: Samsung Electronics)

The worker, 26, was announced on April 13 by the Ministry of Health to carry the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

The man was said to have a high temperature and a dry cough on March 31 but ask for off work on April 7. Earlier on March 27 he had close contact with his aunt who had later tested positive for the deadly virus.

The male worker had self-isolated at home until he was diagnosed with the virus, Samsung Display Vietnam confirmed.

The patient lives in Hanoi’s Ha Loi village, Me Linh district, a new coronavirus hotspot in the capital city. Every day he had contact with approximately 40 workers on board the company’s bus to work and return home.

More than 40 workers who had close contact with the patient were placed in quarantine and they were all tested for the virus. The province is currently tracing other people who had joined the patient at the company’s canteen.

The Ministry of Health on April 13 dispatched a taskforce to Bac Ninh province help with its coronavirus fight.

Samsung Electronics is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, pouring billions of US dollars into its production plant in Bac Ninh province and generating tens of thousands of jobs.

Amidst the complex nature of the coronavirus, Samsung Vietnam has requested all of its staff to have body temperature checked before entering the premise, and at the same time keep their workplace clean. VOV