COVID-19: No fresh infections with 117 tested negative at least one

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-10 cases on September 3 morning, retaining the overall figure of confirmed positive patients at 1,046, while 117 cases in total have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2-virus at least one.

Of the overall number of infections in the country, there have been 691 community associated cases and 355 imported ones which were immediately placed into quarantine upon arrival.The number of infections related to central Da Nang city, the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak hotspot, has increased to 551 since July 25.

One day earlier, 11 coronavirus patients were given the all-clear of the virus, boosting the national tally of recoveries to 746.

In addition, 34 COVID-19 patients died of the disease, with most of the deceased being the elderly with underlying health conditions and chronic diseases such as kidney failure, diabetes and multi-organ failure.

Among the active patients, 27 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice and 37 thrice.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, there are over 63,650 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine across the nation.

Notably, the Da Nang City People's Committee has asked the municipal health sector to sample more than 71,400 local households for SARS-CoV-2 testing over the course of September 4-8.

Indeed, more than 276,000 out of 51,000 households in the city have at least 1 member whose sample has been taken for testing the virus, and the remaining nearly 225,000 households have yet to undergo tests.

Currently, Da Nang's total capacity of SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic tests stands at between 3,000 and 4,000 samples per day.

The extensive testing aims to early detect locally acquired infections, especially infected cases with no clinical symptoms in order to swiftly take timely countermeasures against the spread of the virus to the wider community.

Patient negative with COVID-19 in Da Nang dies

A COVID-19 patient in central Da Nang city who tested negative three times for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 died on September 1.

In a COVID-19 testing lab (Photo: VNA)

The deceased was a 76-year-old man residing in Hai Chau district who was suffering from chronic renal failure, hypertension, and epidural hematoma, according to a report issued on September 2 by the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 prevention task force in Da Nang.

He tested negative three times for SARS-CoV-2 on August 30, August 31 and September 1, the report said. He died on September 1 night at Hoa Vang medical centre due to complications of underlying illnesses.

The cause of death was identified as septic shock, irreversible multiorgan failure, pneumonia, chronic renal failure, hypertension, blood clotting disorders and severe exhaustion./.

232 Vietnamese citizens return home safe and sound from Uzbekistan



A total of 232 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated safely on September 2 on a flight conducted by Uzbekistan Airways in coordination with Vietnamese and Uzbekistani authorities, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the Russian Federation (concurrently in Uzbekistan).

Indeed among 226 Vietnamese guest workers in Uzbekistan onboard, there were a few cases that had been confirmed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and now identified as negative for the second time by local authorities in the host nation.

However, security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Earlier the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia regularly kept in touch with citizens left stranded in Uzbekistan, and helped them with some essential necessities.

Upon touching down at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities in line with regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.

More similar flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to bring home Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and the country’s quarantine capacity.

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return home from Thailand

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely from Thailand on September 2 and were put under quarantine upon their arrival.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, Thai authorities, and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.



The passengers included children under 18 years old, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, and those living in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to the airport to provide support for the citizens.

Disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight.

Upon landing at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all people on board received medical check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine areas in line with regulations.

Vietnam offers aid to Maldives to battle COVID-19

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Pham Thi Bich Ngoc on August 31 presented aid worth 20,000 USD from the Vietnamese Government to help the Government and people of the Maldives fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, Ngoc spoke highly of the thriving Vietnam-Maldives relations and emphasised the significance of the aid.

On behalf of the Government of Maldives, Maldivan Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Addul Razak expressed his gratitude for the assistance from Vietnam.

He underlined that the support also provides encouragement to the Maldives at this difficult time.

Indonesia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared that the country has set a plan to start its own vaccine production by mid-2021.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on September 1, Widodo said a joint venture of domestic companies were tasked with developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine, with 30-40 percent of this process had been completed.

He expressed the hope that clinical trials could be started as early as 2021, before commercial production begins mid-next year.

The vaccine named “Merah Putih” is being developed by a joint venture under the Ministry of Research and Technology led by the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology.

Previously, Director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology Amin Soebandrio said the vaccine is expected to meet at least 50 percent of the country's vaccination demand.

In addition to self-developing the anti-viral vaccine, Indonesia has also ordered 290 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine during recent visits by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir to China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These vaccines will be delivered to Indonesia before the end of 2021.

China’s biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech - one of Indonesia's two COVID-19 vaccine suppliers - has worked closely with the Southeast Asian country to help develop its own vaccine.

Malaysia bans entry of citizens of India, Indonesia, Philippines

Long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia as from September 7, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on September 1.

The minister said the move aims to prevent imported cases of COVID-19 from being spread in the country.

He noted that the three above-mentioned countries have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions will affect those holding permanent resident status, participants of Malaysia My Second Home, expatriates and professional visit pass holders, spouses of Malaysian citizens and students.

Indonesia reported 2,755 new COVID-19 cases on September 1, taking the total to 177,571. In addition, 88 more deaths on the day raised the total fatalities to 7,505, the highest in the region.

Meanwhile, the Philippines had 3,483 new cases and 39 deaths on September 1, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases to 224,264 and fatalities to 3,597. President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 extended the restrictions in parts of Manila and around the capital city for another month.

Health Ministry receives donated medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

The Health Ministry received donated medical supplies for the COVID-19 fight at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 1.

The UNDP in Vietnam gave 15 Ohmni robots which have the main function of remote communication, remote diagnoses and treatment. This is the UNDP’s second delivery of the robots, intended to protect medical workers in highly infectious context.

Grab Vietnam presented 50,000 N95 face masks. In February this year, the company, along with the Health Ministry, delivered 100,000 medical masks to 33 medical stations in seven northern border provinces.

Meanwhile, Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam donated 5,000 N95 medical masks and Thien Binh Investment Company 2,000 set of protective gear.

The donations were part of public response to a communication campaign initiated and implemented by the Health Ministry in collaboration with the UNDP with the theme Niem Tin Chien Thang (Confidence of Victory).

The campaign, lasting from August 6 to September 30, aims to promote all of society to participate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN prepares MRAs for automobiles, construction materials

ASEAN plans to sign a pact on mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) for automobiles and building and construction materials in September with the aim of reducing production costs and fostering trade among members.

Thai Vice Minister of Commerce Sansern Samalapa said that despite the COVID-19 crisis, ASEAN member states continue working closely on MRAs for automobiles and parts, as well as for building and construction materials.

Once effective, the pact will help reduce production costs and ease the export and import of automotive products and construction materials among members, he said.

Through MRAs, products that are tested and certified before export can enter the importing country directly without having to undergo similar conformity assessment procedures in the destination.

Previously ASEAN countries agreed on MRAs for processed food and electrical and electronics products.

PetroVietnam exploits 7.76 million tonnes of oil equivalent in eight months

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on September 1 reported an oil equivalent output of 7.76 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, 8.2 percent higher than the set target.

The group generated more than 14 billion kWh of electricity, equivalent to 96.9 percent of the target, and produced nearly 1.2 million tonnes of nitrogenous fertiliser, surpassing the target by 4.8 percent.

Its production of oil and petrol exceeded 8.2 million tonnes, only equivalent to 93.3 percent of the target, largely due to the Dung Quat Oil Refinery under maintenance.

In August, the group sold crude oil at 47.5 USD per barrel, about 2.3 USD higher than the price in the previous month, but still much lower than the price of 60 USD set in the yearly plan.

PetroVietnam reported that total revenue in the eight-month period was over 372 trillion VND (16 billion USD). The group contributed nearly 45 trillion VND to the State budget, while its after-tax profit stood at over 11 trillion VND.

The group said it will continue with comprehensive solutions to cope with potential risks to its operation in the remaining months of this year, with a focus on managing production costs and maintaining product quality.

Up to 13,764 high-school students and supervisors taking part in the second phase of the graduation exam in Da Nang, the epicentre of the country’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, have tested negative for the virus.

The tests were conducted between August 31 and September 1.

However, as several students, teachers, and staff have yet to be tested for COVID-19, they would undergo another test on September 2 afternoon, the Da Nang Department of Education and Training announced.

If COVID-19 results are not available on September 3, then these students will be forced to take their exam in private rooms in line with current regulations.

If their results come back negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus then they will be permitted to join other students in taking their graduation exam in the common rooms.

More than 10,000 12th graders in Da Nang could not sit for graduation exams held nationwide in early August as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading in the city. They would join others in several provinces in the second phase of the exams scheduled to take place on September 3-4.

11 more COVID-19 patients fully recover, receive hospital discharge



Eleven COVID-19 patients were discharged from two hospitals in Da Nang City on September 2 after making a full recovery from the disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

Six released patients are from Da Nang Lung Hospital, and the other five are from Hoa Vang Field Hospital. Notably, one of the patients endures cerebrovascular accident and hemiplegic complication.

These patients had responded well to treatment and tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, at least twice.

They raised the number of discharged patients to 746 out of 1,044 COVID-19 cases Vietnam has registered so far this year.

September 2 is the fourth consecutive day Vietnam has recorded no coronavirus cases, since the virus resurged in the country in late July. Da Nang is the epicenter of the latest outbreak, registering nearly 400 cases alone.

Thirty-four deaths have been confirmed since the virus spread in the country in January 2020, but they have all been counted following the resurgence of the virus in Da Nang nearly two months ago.

Most of the deaths were elderly people who suffered from serious diseases such as end-stage chronic kidney failure, end-stage blood cancer, coronary syndrome, acute respiratory failure, polyarthritis, hypertension, diabetes (Types 2), sepsis, pneumonia, and multi-organ failure.