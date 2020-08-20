Patient No.994 removed from list of COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry has decided to remove patient No.994, 87 years old, out of the list of COVID-19 cases after he tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Hospital E. Photo by Tran Thuong

At a meeting of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on August 20, Dr. Dang Quang Tan, Director of Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health said that the 994 patient case is very special.

The patient tested negative twice on August 19 night and twice on August 20 morning at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Test result at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology also showed the same result on August 20 afternoon.

He is now under quarantine at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

He tested positive for the virus for the first time by the NIHE on August 19 morning and he was reported to become the 994th COVID-19 case on August 20 morning.

In the past one month, the patient did not leave his residence at Khai Xuan commune, Thanh Ba district, the northern midland province of Phu Tho. His family members also did not travel to pandemic-hit areas.

On August 11, he had a fever and bellyache. A day later, he had health check-up at E Hospital in Hanoi and stayed at his relative’s house in Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi.

After the patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the E Hospital stopped receiving new patients from 8pm on August 19.

On August 19 night, 83 samples from his family members, medical staff and those who had contact with him at the hospital were also collected and tested. No case has been found positive to the virus so far.

After the steering committee decided to remove the patient from the list of COVID-19 cases in the afternoon of August 20, the Health Ministry has allowed the E Hospital to re-open.

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,007 in the morning of August 21, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nguyen Lien