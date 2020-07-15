Hanoi people rush to buy gold amid record high prices

Many people have been flocking to buy gold after the prices have reached the record high for more than eight years.

This morning, July 22, gold prices reached up to VND52.99 million (USD2,304) per tael.





Customers at a gold shop in Hanoi



Many gold shops in Hanoi this morning saw a large number of customers who came to buy gold for short-term investment.



Hai Anh who lives on Hoang Van Thai Street even left her office earlier than usual to buy gold.



A man at a big gold shop on Tran Nhan Tong said that oil prices would continue rising in the coming time, so he decided to buy gold for investment.



According to a representative from the gold shop, the number of customers has surged over the recent days.



Many people brought their US dollars to gold shops to convert into Vietnam dong for buy gold.



Due to the high demand, lots of gold shops have even run out of products to sell. Dtinews

The Hung