Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 15:13:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi people rush to buy gold amid record high prices

23/07/2020    15:01 GMT+7

Many people have been flocking to buy gold after the prices have reached the record high for more than eight years.

This morning, July 22, gold prices reached up to VND52.99 million (USD2,304) per tael.

 

 

  Customers at a gold shop in Hanoi


Many gold shops in Hanoi this morning saw a large number of customers who came to buy gold for short-term investment.

Hai Anh who lives on Hoang Van Thai Street even left her office earlier than usual to buy gold.

A man at a big gold shop on Tran Nhan Tong said that oil prices would continue rising in the coming time, so he decided to buy gold for investment.

According to a representative from the gold shop, the number of customers has surged over the recent days.

Many people brought their US dollars to gold shops to convert into Vietnam dong for buy gold.

Due to the high demand, lots of gold shops have even run out of products to sell. Dtinews

The Hung

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael

Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 23
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

 Vietnam accelerates research, production of vaccine against COVID-19

Digital transformation key to media survival
Digital transformation key to media survival
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, 

Three people drown in Nghe An Province
Three people drown in Nghe An Province
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Three members of the same family drowned in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday after going swimming in the Lam River.

Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
Snake village struggling big losses due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Snake breeders in a village in the northern province of Phu Tho have recorded heavy losses because of the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
Vietnamese students need a healthy online environment
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nguyen Xuan An Viet, Deputy Director for the Political Education and Pupil and Student Affairs Department, under the Ministry of Education and Training, talks on the need to have  a healthy internet environment for Vietnamese youngsters.

Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
Vietnamese people integrating well into Czech society
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is integrating well into the local society, said Jiří Knitl, President of the Committee for National Minorities of Prague city, 

Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
Chances for studying int’l programmes in Vietnam promoted
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

On July 21, more than 40 principals and directors of Vietnam's leading higher education institutions participated in a conference on promoting opportunities for studying the international education programs in Vietnam.

Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
Doctors perform surgery on patients with rare TB aortitis
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Doctors at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City have performed emergency surgery on three patients diagnosed with tuberculosis aortitis, a rare condition that can cause aortic rupture.

Students speak up for gender equality
Students speak up for gender equality
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Nguyen Hoang Minh Thu, a 10th grade student from the southern city of Can Tho, won a competition entitled 'Generation Equality: The Future I Want' with the message: “We don’t speak for women or men’s rights, we speak for human rights”.

Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
Overview of bridges spanning Red River in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi looks different from a bird’s-eye view of both its old and new bridges spanning the Red River.

A shocking electricity bill
A shocking electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A woman in Hanoi was shocked when she received her family's electricity bill in May and June had increased by three to four times against previous months for no apparent reason.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 22
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
Blood donation campaign begins in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

Coronavirus reunites a family
Coronavirus reunites a family
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
High-tech farming brings good profits to former graphic designer
SOCIETYicon  22/07/2020 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
Vietnam a bright spot in COVID-19 pandemic prevention: expert
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
Vietnam now needs to walk the talk on sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
Coronavirus: Why are Americans so angry about masks?
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
Man walks from HCM City to Hanoi for charity
SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 