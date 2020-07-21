Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 19:03:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

People with disabilities need more support

21/07/2020    19:01 GMT+7

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

People with disabilities need more support
People with disabilities work at the Vụn Art Cooperative in Ha Dong District, Hanoi. — Photo qdnd.vn

The event, entitled Strengthening coordination efficiency and international cooperation in activities to support people with disabilities, was jointly organised by the Vietnam National Committee on People with Disabilities and the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA).

Speaking at the workshop, Nguyen Van Hoi, Chief of Office of Vietnam National Committee on Disability, Director of Social Protection Department, Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said the Government has paid great attention to people with disabilities and promulgated many policies and programmes to support them.

The National Assembly also has enacted a law on people with disabilities and many support policies on education, health care, vocational training, employment, social protection, social security, and livelihood support.

However, Hoi said, due to limited budget and human resources, inadequacies in awareness of staffs working in support of people with disabilities, there is still a limited number of people with disabilities with accesses to these resources.

“Many people with disabilities still have had no access to programmes to support the disabled in the country due to overlaps in programmes or poor coordination between relevant organisations and management units,” said Hoi.

Hoi suggested local and international organisations work closer together with an aim to strengthen administrative reforms and helping people with disabilities access support resources from many organisations.

Priorities should be given to create favourable conditions to promote the coordination between organisations of people with disabilities and domestic and foreign organisations to exchange experiences and help improve their operational efficiency.

Le Duy Tien, Deputy General Secretary and Head of Science, Technology and Environment Department under VUSTA said: “In order to further support people with disabilities, we need to strengthen the effectiveness of the State management in the implementation of legal policies on people with disabilities and promote the socialisation of domestic and international resources to support people with disabilities.

 

“We need to share information, raise awareness and responsibility of agencies to implement the Party and State's policies and policies on people with disabilities,”” added Tien.

Participants agreed that better coordination and promotion of activities between ministries, sectors and local and international organisations would improve effectiveness in supporting people with disabilities in the country.

They also focused discussions on sharing Government’s policies and regulations relating to people with disabilities, measures to improve State management activities and promote the domestic and international resources.

The country currently has more than 6.2 million people with disabilities, making up more than 6 per cent of population.

At present, the State Budget has covered groups of people with severe disabilities, providing monthly social allowances for about 1.1 million people with disabilities with a budget of about VND15,000 billion yearly.

Around 20,000 people with disabilities were provided access to vocational training and jobs. About 1.2 million disabled students were given access to schools and up to 95 per cent of people with disabilities have been covered by the health insurance fund, according to the Vietnam National Committee on Disability.  VNS

Empowering people with disabilities, ensuring equality

Empowering people with disabilities, ensuring equality

In Vietnam, the implementation of basic rights of people with disabilities has changed dramatically, from humanitarian assistance to development assistance.

USAID supports people with disabilities in Vietnam

USAID supports people with disabilities in Vietnam

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed to providing assistance to improve the quality of life for persons with disabilities in seven priority provinces in Vietnam.  

 
 

Other News

.
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
11-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally drinking acid
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
Legal proceedings launched against kidney traffickers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
Dreamworld accident: Operator charged over Australian theme park deaths
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

It was midnight and 80-year-old Tran Thi Nguyet in Dong Ha City, the central province of Quang Tri, could not sleep. 

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Officials at Thu Duc jail in Ho Chi Minh City have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Lotus harvest season arrives
Lotus harvest season arrives
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Farmers in Duy Tien District in the northern province of Ha Nam are busy these days harvesting lotus seeds. The locality hosts the largest area of lotus in the north with 28ha in Chuyen Ngoai, Moc Nam and Moc Bac communes.

Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

After 11 years of marriage, Chau Thi Pang, a Mong ethnic woman in the northern province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa District, has for the first time realised that she used to think of her job as helping her husband provide for the family.

Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, 

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.

Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

The long heat wave in the northern region will end on July 20 as rains and rainstorms spread until July 22. 

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 