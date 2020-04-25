Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

 
 
26/04/2020

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Illustrative image

With the extreme weather gradually subsiding, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau was found to have suffered most from the negative effects of the weather with two people dead after the heavy rain caused the collapse of a house whilst one individual has gone missing as a result of the floods.

The other deaths, missing people, and injuries have been reported in the provinces of Ha Giang, Son La, and Yen Bai.

According to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the harsh wind blew the roofs off of over 10,000 houses throughout the region, whilst more than 3,000 hectares of rice and other crops have been destroyed, in addition to 32 construction sites being damaged.

 

In total, it is expected that the economic losses will come to roughly VND130 billion.

The damage began when a cold spell swept through the north of the nation on April 22, causing heavy rain throughout the region, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning, and hail.

These heavy downpours resulted in flash flood and landslides, causing severe distress to many local people. VOV

 
 

Other News

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

Oxford study finds Vietnam best-placed nation to ease social distancing
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hue: Fish bone removed from man's lung after five years
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

Elderly volunteers join the battle against COVID-19
FEATUREicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

