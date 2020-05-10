Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Phuong’s ship was hit on May 1 and his vessel sank in the waters about 13 nautical miles east-northeast of La Gi town’s seaport. Six crew members jumped overboard and were rescued by a nearby fishing vessel.

According to the office of the provincial steering committee for disaster prevention and search and rescue, through working with Phuong and the automatic identification system (AIS) installed on his vessel, WHITE TO MONY was found to be on its trip through the area when the Vietnamese ship was sunk.

The provincial Maritime Port Authority said the compensation was discussed and agreed by the two ship owners./.VNA