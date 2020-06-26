Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

The exhibition, which has been jointly organised by the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association and the Hanoi administration, opens to the public on June 26.

The exhibition honours photographers with excellent photos, contributing to popularizing the communication campaign on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Vu Quoc Khanh, president of the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association, notes that photographers, photo journalists, and art lovers have snapped an array of images featuring the real life across the country during the COVID-19 fight.

Some of the photos on display are selected from a contest launched by the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association which has received 2,748 artworks from 406 entrants nationwide.

The competition’s winning photos have been appraised by experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

Large-scale photos tell the story of life on the ground in Ha Loi village, a COVID-19 hotspot, in Me Linh district of Hanoi on the final day of their isolation.

A range of emotional photos display the joy of medical workers and patients with COVID-19 when they make a full recovery.

A photograph (R) depicts the unforgettable moment when Hanoi is able to lift restrictions placed on COVID-19 hotspot Bach Mai hospital.

A large picture captures a close up shot of a COVID-19 isolation area in the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

Looking after infants amid the COVID-19 fight

Some of the flights which repatriate Vietnamese citizens home from abroad are snapped. The photo exhibition is scheduled to go on display in other cities and provinces across the country in the near future.

