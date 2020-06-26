Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 21:27:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic

 
 
27/06/2020    21:25 GMT+7

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 1

The exhibition, which has been jointly organised by the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association and the Hanoi administration, opens to the public on June 26.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 2

The exhibition honours photographers with excellent photos, contributing to popularizing the communication campaign on COVID-19 prevention and control.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 3

Vu Quoc Khanh, president of the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association, notes that photographers, photo journalists, and art lovers have snapped an array of images featuring the real life across the country during the COVID-19 fight.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 4

Some of the photos on display are selected from a contest launched by the Vietnam Artistic Photographers’ Association which has received 2,748 artworks from 406 entrants nationwide.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 5

The competition’s winning photos have been appraised by experts from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 6

Large-scale photos tell the story of life on the ground in Ha Loi village, a COVID-19 hotspot, in Me Linh district of Hanoi on the final day of their isolation.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 7

 
photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 8

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 9

A range of emotional photos display the joy of medical workers and patients with COVID-19 when they make a full recovery.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 10

A photograph (R) depicts the unforgettable moment when Hanoi is able to lift restrictions placed on COVID-19 hotspot Bach Mai hospital.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 11

A large picture captures a close up shot of a COVID-19 isolation area in the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 12

Looking after infants amid the COVID-19 fight

photo exhibition showcases vietnamese battle against covid-19 epidemic hinh 13

Some of the flights which repatriate Vietnamese citizens home from abroad are snapped. The photo exhibition is scheduled to go on display in other cities and provinces across the country in the near future.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
Vinsmart ventilator approved by Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A ventilator model produced by Vinsmart, a member of Vingroup, has obtained approval for sale from the Ministry of Health.

HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
HCM City has 16 more high schools to be develop advanced library
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to build modern libraries at 16 more high schools under a programme that provides preferential loans.  

HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
HCM City education dept prepares for new training programme
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training and city schools have been training teachers, choosing textbooks, and preparing facilities to carry out a new nationwide training programme in the 2020-21 academic year

Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
Vietnam goes through 72 days without COVID-19 local transmissions
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has entered the 72nd day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community as of June 27 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
Time to tackle oversized trucks: official
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Le Xuan Tien, Deputy Chief Inspector from the Hanoi Public Transport Department, talks on proposed sanctions for heavy and oversized trucks violating traffic laws in Hanoi's inner districts.

Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
Robots given to hospital to help protect frontline health workers from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
Dong Nai to develop smart urban area near new airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Dong Nai Province to speed up the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport and create a “comprehensive plan” to develop smart urban areas around the proposed airport. 

Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
Israel shares experiences with Vietnam in saving water in farming
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Drip irrigation – an effective Israeli invention that helps save water significantly – could be applied in Vietnam, particularly when part of Vietnam was heavily hit by droughts and saline intrusion, Israel’s agriculture expert said.


A

Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
Indispensable dishes consumed during Doan Ngo festival
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

With the Doan Ngo festival falling on the fifth day of May in the lunar calendar, the occasion usually kicks off the period of killing insects that harm the crops of farmers, 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 26
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 26
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam enters 71st day without COVID-19 local transmissions

Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020
Vietnamese university among world’s best ‘Golden Age’ rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been named among the world’s best ‘Golden Age’ universities for 2020, according to the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case
Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.

Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of allegedly making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to police.

150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

Binh Duong Province People’s Court on Thursday opened a trial into four people implicated in a gruesome “corpse-in-concrete” case which happened in May last year. 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  26/06/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 