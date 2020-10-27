Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.
At least seven people have died and 46 are missing after landslides hit two mountainous communes in Nam Tra My district, central Quang Nam province, on October 28.
Procurators on October 28 proposed prison sentences ranging from three to 19 years for 12 defendants involved in violations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
Storm Molave made landfall in central Vietnam at noon on Oct. 28, bringing winds as strong as 115-135km an hour and rainfall of 100-320mm throughout the region.
Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.
A disabled girl from the Central Highland province of Kon Tum has made her dream of going to university become a reality.
38 F1 contacts linked to Korean COVID-19 case quarantined
Houses have been damaged, trees uprooted as storm Molave hit some central coastal provinces from Danang to Phu Yen at noon on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has told health facilities in flood-hit areas to prioritise clean water and ensure the areas are thoroughly disinfected to stop the spread of diseases.
Storm Molave, the worst to hit Vietnam in the last two decades according to experts, was fast approaching the central coastline on Wednesday morning and has already claimed two lives.
Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.
Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report.
Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.
Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.
Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.
Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.
Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam
HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.
Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.
Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.
