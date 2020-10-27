Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
29/10/2020 12:42:12 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Photos show initial impact of Typhoon Molave on central Vietnam

29/10/2020    11:38 GMT+7

With Typhoon Molave making landfall in the central region on October 28, many homes have had their roofs blown off, an array of trees have toppled over, and large swathes of crops have been damaged.

Three fisheries surveillance boats have been deployed to search for 26 fishermen who have gone missing in Binh Dinh province due to the impact of Typhoon Molave.
The two fishing boats carrying 26 fishermen capsized off the central coasts of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces on October 27 as they were seeking shelter. At present all the fishermen remain missing.
The roof of a home in Binh Dong commune, Quang Ngai province, is blown off by strong winds.
A house in Song Cau town of Phu Yen province is heavily damaged.
Strong winds cause any glass doors of a big building to shatter.
Roofs of buildings on Hung Vuong street, Quang Ngai city, are blown away following strong winds brought about by Typhoon Molave.
Barriers surrounding a construction site collapse.
A giant tree blocks the pavement after being uprooted in Son Tra district,  Da Nang.
Torrential downpours and rising water levels erode embankments of the Han River in Da Nang city.
Trees collapse on national highway 1A in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien-Hue province.
Relevant forces have been mobilized to clear fallen trees and regulate traffic.
Advertisement hoardings in Tuy Hoa city, Phu Yen province, fall on to the streets below.
A tree is left uprooted on a street in Tuy Hoa city following the strong winds caused by Typhoon Molave on October 28. Locals have been urged to remain at home and stay safe.
Electricity poles and street lamps are pulled down in Phu Yen province.
Reporters support each other as they work hard amid spells of heavy rain and strong winds.
VOV

 
 

