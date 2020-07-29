Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Yellow-spined bamboo locusts destroy corn field in Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

A locust invasion from China and Laos swarmed across parts of Son La, Dien Bien, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The insects have been making an appearance since early June, moving from Laos to Thanh Hoa province.

From July 20, they migrated from China to Dien Bien Province, affecting 60ha of crops then they returned to China on July 23.

MARD has directed the Plant Protection Department together with localities to regularly monitor the situation to take preventive measures.

Provinces which border Laos and China were required to continue coordinating with neighbouring countries to gain information for prevention of the swarm.

In the future, MARD will continue to direct relevant agencies to proactively inspect, detect and prevent the locust swarms effectively.

Earlier, the High Command of Military Region 2 on July 20 detected a locust invasion from China to Xín Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province, destroying 40ha of bamboo forests and 20ha of agriculture crops. — VNS