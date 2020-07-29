Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces

29/07/2020    11:53 GMT+7

The yellow-spined bamboo locusts (Ceracris kiangsu) swarm has destroyed at least 277ha of bamboo forests and corn fields in eight provinces across the country.

Plague of locusts attacking crops in eight provinces

Yellow-spined bamboo locusts destroy corn field in Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province. — Photo nhandan.com.vn

A locust invasion from China and Laos swarmed across parts of Son La, Dien Bien, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The insects have been making an appearance since early June, moving from Laos to Thanh Hoa province.

From July 20, they migrated from China to Dien Bien Province, affecting 60ha of crops then they returned to China on July 23.

MARD has directed the Plant Protection Department together with localities to regularly monitor the situation to take preventive measures.

 

Provinces which border Laos and China were required to continue coordinating with neighbouring countries to gain information for prevention of the swarm.

In the future, MARD will continue to direct relevant agencies to proactively inspect, detect and prevent the locust swarms effectively.

Earlier, the High Command of Military Region 2 on July 20 detected a locust invasion from China to Xín Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province, destroying 40ha of bamboo forests and 20ha of agriculture crops. — VNS

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion

Vietnam prepares to face locust invasion

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has made plans to deal with the coming locust plague including using military and weather radars to detect the locus.

 
 

Other News

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 29
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in central Da Nang

Conjoined twins recover well after separation
Conjoined twins recover well after separation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
JICA helps to strengthen maritime security and safety capability
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to help Vietnam increase maritime security and safety capacity.

Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.

Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Transport Ministry tightens measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be tightened by the transport sector for every vehicle on the roads, waterway, railway and by air, with all those in vehicles required to wear masks.

Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
Nine detained for illegally entering from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Authorities in the southern province of Dong Nai have detained nine people for illegally entering from Cambodia.

Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
Universities face problems as students, lecturers stuck overseas
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the life and work of hundreds of university students and lecturers.

Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
Hanoi prepares for new Covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said about 15,000 people have returned to Hanoi from Danang.

PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
PM asks for quickly addressing earthquake consequences
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 27 sent an urgent notice asking relevant units to address any consequences of recent earthquakes in the northern provinces of Son La, Lai Chau and Hoa Binh.

Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
Former enemies heal the wounds and become friends
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

In March 1968, Ho Dai Dong and Stephens Nash Edmunds were on two sides of the battle in Chu Tan Kra Mountain.

HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
HCM City to spend $41 billion for transport infrastructure
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

HCM City needs more than VND950 trillion (US$41 billion) to invest in transport infrastructure from 2020 to 2030.

SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam now genetically modified and highly contagious
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has analyzed and sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 virus gene on samples of newly-infected patients.

HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
HCM City takes steps to increase vaccinations among children
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The HCM City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed district health officials to either send messages or call parents of children born between January and September in 2019 to remind them about vaccination schedules this year.

VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
VN makes great efforts in citizen protection tasks amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam has spared no efforts to protect its citizens in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in many countries and territories to ensure the best health conditions for Vietnamese people.

Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
Student pursues his college dream despite losing a leg
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

When he was growing up, Le Hieu Hien had one dream in life, to become an army officer.

Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
Quang Ninh sets up 74 checkpoints to prevent illegal border crossings
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

Hundreds of border guards, in addition to eight mobile teams, have been placed on duty around the clock to monitor 74 border checkpoints across major border routes in an effort to prevent future illegal border crossings.

10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
10 Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

10 Chinese people have been arrested while trying to get into Lao Cai Province on July 27.

Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative
SOCIETYicon  28/07/2020 

The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

