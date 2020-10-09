Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 23:03:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately

09/10/2020    21:17 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
A vehicle at a lane designed for vehicles using automatic non-stop toll payments on the Phap Van-Cau Gie Expressway. — VNA/VNS Photo Viet Hung

The directive said the implementation of the electronic service, which replaces the one-stop model, had been determined as a mandatory task by the National Assembly, the Government and the PM.

It aims to ensure transparency in toll collection as well as create favourable conditions for drivers.

In order to push automated non-stop toll collections nationwide, the PM has asked the Ministry of Transport to direct the implementation of the service to ensure progress, quality, interconnection, synchronisation, safety and security in accordance with the law.

The ministry has been instructed to work with people's committees of provinces and cities to prepare separate lanes for non-stop toll collections at tollbooths and guide drivers to use the correct lanes.

The ministry will need to address problems facing investors and service providers to ensure the progress of the project, ensuring harmonisation of interests among related parties. At the same time, it must ensure transparency regarding toll collections.

The PM has also asked the ministry to suspend toll collections for projects that failed to switch to automated non-stop toll collection in accordance with the law.

The ministry will co-ordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and other agencies to ensure traffic order and safety, and strictly deal with drivers who intentionally violate the law and cause traffic congestion at tollbooths, especially toll stations that operate electronic systems.

Motor vehicle registration units and relevant agencies will implement electronic tags when inspecting vehicles and share vehicle data with toll service providers to ensure synchronisation.

The Ministry of Public Security will work with the Ministry of Transport and people's committees of provinces and cities to ensure security and order in the process of the installation and operation of the electronic non-stop toll collection system, and strictly handle any legal violations.

The Ministry of Finance will co-ordinate with the Ministry of Transport to guide the application of electronic invoices.

 

The PM has also instructed the State Bank of Vietnam to direct commercial banks to connect their accounts to the toll collection system, ensuring connectivity, convenience and safety.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has been tasked with guiding the use of a Radio Frequency Identification system installed at toll stations and support toll collection services to ensure information security.

The PM asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to increase information dissemination to raise drivers’ awareness of the automated toll collections and related regulations.

Tollbooths with non-stop toll collection systems should put them into operation immediately and co-ordinate with the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport to ensure order and safety.

Vehicles which do not have e-tags or sufficient funds in their accounts will still be able to use manual payment lanes.

The Prime Minister's directive also states that the electronic non-stop toll collection system must ensure synchronous and smooth operation as well as information security, including the personal information of vehicle owners according to the provisions of the law.

Investors are responsible for co-ordinating with service providers for the investment, construction, renovation, management, operation and maintenance of automatic non-stop toll collection systems.

The Vietnam Automobile Transport Association will encourage transport business units to use e-tags for their vehicles to limit congestion at tollbooths.

Vehicle owners should co-operate with relevant units at tollbooths to ensure the smooth operation of toll collections. Intentional violations will be strictly dealt with in accordance with law.  VNS

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

 
 

Other News

.
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 9
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 9 morning

Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
Chief author of textbook for first graders says new standards are higher
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Bui Manh Hung, textbook author, says the current teaching and learning conditions and the environment for children to develop language is better than that of 20 years ago.

Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
Thousands of people queue up overnight to apply for university
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

After hearing that Thang Long University would enroll more students, prioritizing students who applied early, parents and students hurried to catch buses to Hanoi at night to line up for application the next morning.

Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
Five dead, six missing due to severe floods
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

In three months a short comedy video titled “Rút Không Kịp” by famous artist Huynh Lap has attracted 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.

Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

As of September, 31.8 million above-15-year-old labourers in Vietnam were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with either job losses, reduced working hours and income or rotational leave.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 