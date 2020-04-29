Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
29/04/2020    10:58 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically pushed back the COVID-19 pandemic as no new cases of community infection have been reported in the past 12 days, but people should still stay vigilant.

Tourists at Bai Dinh Pagoda in the northern province of Ninh Binh on the first day of reopening on Monday. PM Phuc said local authorities can promote tourism for the National Reunification Day holiday on April 30 but the gathering of large number of people should continue to be banned. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Duc

At a Government meeting on the pandemic on Tuesday, he said Vietnam is among the countries with the lowest infection rate. Vietnam has so far recorded 270 cases and no fatalities. No new cases have been reported in areas classified as high-risk over the past few days.

The result was thanks to the drastic measures taken by society. Countries, international organisations and more than 100 non-governmental organisations in Vietnam had praised the Vietnamese Party, Government and people for their efforts in combating the pandemic, he said.

He urged the public to continue preventive measures like washing hands regularly and wearing masks even as social distancing policies had been eased.

“It is not time to neglect preventive measures because there are still positive cases or relapsed patients,” he said.

PM Phuc asked localities to resume social activities and restart economic sectors with high safety levels while strictly following pandemic prevention plans.

He assigned chairpeople of People’s Committees of provinces and cities to ease restrictions on business and services sectors to boost business and production.

 

Local authorities can promote tourism for National Reunification Day holiday on April 30 but gatherings of a large number of people should continue to be banned, he said.

The PM also asked localities to take measures to ensure students are safe when they return to school.

He also asked that sectors severely affected by the pandemic such as tourism, services, and aviation be given assistance.

The Government leader urged localities to address negative phenomena and corruption in medical equipment purchasing, saying such acts must be taken to investigation agencies.

The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and relevant agencies need to continue implementing the strategies adopted to combat COVID-19, he said, stressing that pandemic prevention work must continue at full capacity. VNS

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday issued a new set of guidelines on measures to keep the country clear of COVID-19 while its economy restarts after strict social distancing measures were relaxed.

 
 

