PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation

11/10/2020    16:21 GMT+7

The PM made the statement while receiving 203 role models in mass mobilisation from localities across the nation on October 10. The youngest is 26 years old, while the oldest is 78.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highlighted the important role of mass mobilisation and the contributions of role models in the “Effective Mass Mobilisation” movement in the country's achievements, especially in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, making Vietnam a bright spot in the field.


PM lauds role models in mass mobilisation

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right, first line) presents certificates of merit to individuals with outstanding performance in mass mobilisation (Photo: VNA)

He said that the role models are mirrors in turning mass mobilisation into a practical and efficient revolutionary movement, helping strengthen social consensus by getting the people understand and trust in the revolution.

He held that mass mobilisation in the current period is a tough work due to the destructive scheme of hostile forces as well as wrongful information spread in social networks.

He stressed that administrative officials need to show strong performance in mass mobilisation by becoming a good example through performing effective services for the people.

Mass mobilisation is not only the responsibility of the Mobilisation Commission but the whole political system, he said, expressing hope that the role models will continue to supervise the performance of heads of the People’s Committee, villages, Party cells and organisations in responding to people’s aspiration.

 

He also underlined the need to renovate mass mobilisation methods for higher efficiency.

The “Effective Mass Mobilisation” movement was launched in 2009. Over the past decade, more than 900,000 role models have been honoured in various fields.

According to head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, compared to 85 delegates in the first reception of the PM with the role models in 2015, this year, the number of the delegates increased significantly.

At the reception, the PM presented the certificates of merit to collectives and individuals who showed outstanding performance in mass mobilisation.

VNA

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc orders stricter physical distancing

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 13 ordered the serious continuation of the implementation of Directive No.16 and anti-COVID-19 strategy to mitigate the risk of infection in the community.

 
 

.
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Brunei
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Nearly 180 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely on October 11 thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei, Lilama company and budget carrier Vietjet.

VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
VIETNAM NEWS 11/10
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
Tropical depression forecast to strengthen into storm
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A tropical depression centered some 550 kilometers off Quang Nam Province and some 470 kilometers from Binh Dinh Province at 1 p.m. today, October 10 is forecast to strengthen into a storm heading toward central Vietnam in the next 12 hours.

No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
No new COVID-19 cases in community on October 11 morning
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases in the community to report on October 11 morning for the 39th consecutive day, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
Police arrest Vietnamese people trafficking ‘king pin’
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese man thought to be a major people trafficker has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Coast Guard Region 3: Building the "Revolutionary, Regular, Elite, Modern" Coast Guard forces
Coast Guard Region 3: Building the "Revolutionary, Regular, Elite, Modern" Coast Guard forces
SOCIETYicon  04/07/2020 

Focusing on training to master and efficiently use weapons, technical equipment, newly equipped modern and professional support tools; increasing the ability to use foreign languages, especially English and Indonesian.

Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
Infrastructure development gives Hanoi a new appearance
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years. 

Flood submerges central Vietnam
Flood submerges central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Flooding caused by torrential downpours in central Vietnam has taken five lives, injured four people while eight have gone missing.

Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
Vietnam’s skill contests gradually approach world quality
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

With adjustments and changes, the national skills contest is coming closer to regional and world quality standards.

The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
Vietnam confirms two more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,107
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both imported, between 6am and 6pm on October 10, raising the national tally to 1,107, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
International flights to Vietnam suspended, waiting for quarantine standards
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Air carriers have temporarily suspended international flights to Vietnam to wait for specific instructions on quarantine standards.

Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
Vietnam does well on inequality reduction commitment
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has done well on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII), coming second within ASEAN, and ranking 77 out of 158 countries this year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam and the Development Finance International.

Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
Bringing a measure of happiness to Yen Bai
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

For the first time ever in Vietnam, a happiness index has been included in a provincial plan for socio-economic development as a key indicator besides conventional metrics such as GDP, poverty rate, employment and social investment.

Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
Helpful boy passes tough competition to medical university
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

A medical university has offered free training to a student in Thanh Hoa Province after his moving story of helping a disabled friend at school was shared.

UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
UPM to foster local and regional higher education upgrades
SOCIETYicon  10/10/2020 

Vietnam has introduced university performance metrics, or UPM, to rate national and regional establishments, as well as provide valuable evaluation information of the universities. 

PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
PM asks for non-stop toll collections to go into service immediately
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to accelerate the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events
SOCIETYicon  09/10/2020 

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

