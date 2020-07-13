Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Luc Trieu Vy is suspected to work as a pimp in a high-class prostitution ring in HCM City.

Three women and a man have been arrested after raids at a hotel in Ben Nghe Ward and an apartment in District 7.

They include 27-year-old man, Luc Trieu Vy, from Da Nang who is suspected of being a pimp to the women.

The detained women told police they would go to hotels to service wealthy businessmen for between $18,000 and $30,000 a time.

They also told police they were instructed to go to their appointments by Vy and that they had taken part in beauty pageants in both Viet Nam and overseas.

Under Vietnamese law, sex workers are issued warnings and fined VNĐ100,000-300,000 ($4.3-13), while pimps and sex ring organisers can face jail terms.

Crime Police Department under the Public Security Ministry is continuing the investigations. — VNS