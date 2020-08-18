Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/08/2020 11:55:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients

18/08/2020    10:40 GMT+7

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Doctors at the Hue Central Hospital check health for COVID-19 patients. Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for a fourth time at the hospital. — Photo courtesy of Hue Central Hospital

Doctors from the hospital said the test results of three patients (No 476, 507 and 523) were all negative as of Sunday, but they needed more tests and care to completely recover from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, patient No 452 tested negative for the second time and three others (No 481, 483, 484) have been negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, the hospital revealed.

The Quang Nam Province Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has been tracing people who had close contact with a member of the centre, who is a new COVID-19 patient (No 964), as the patient attended to a wedding in Da Nang on July 11 before visiting supermarkets in Tam Ky City.

Director of the provincial health department Nguyen Van Hai said the patient, who tested negative on August 13, has been isolated at a health centre. She did not have a fever, but only a slight cough.

He said 300 people including 154 CDC members had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Pagoda lockdown over and other developments

Lockdown ended at the Bao Thang Pagoda in Hoi An as 29 Buddhist nuns tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 as of Sunday. Social distancing orders remain in place in the tourism hub, while two living quarters in An Hoi and Minh An districts have been locked down until the end of August.

Quang Nam has tested total 67,530 samples, of which 62,019 were negative, accounting for 88.9 per cent. More than 4,200 people have been released from quarantine centres, while 95 COVID-19 patients have been given treatment in provincial hospitals and in Da Nang.

The central city of Da Nang closed Tan An Market in Thanh Khe District on Sunday as a COVID-19 patient (No 887), a street vendor, had visited the site three times before she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on August 12. Phu Dong Street in Cam Le District and three living quarters in Thanh Khe District were locked down on Sunday after 11 COVID-19 patients were reported in the area.

 
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Medical workers check a housewife at the entrance of a traditional market in Da Nang City. More living quarters and markets were closed at the city as COVID-19 patients had visited the site. — Photo courtesy of Da Nang Portal 

According to the city’s CDC, a policewoman, who had guarded the city’s administrative centre and check-points, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. She is being treated at the Hoa Vang field hospital.

The city’s People’s Committee has asked the Government and Ministry of Transport to help transport home 20,000 stranded workers and students in hostels and apartments.

It said 16,000 workers and 4,000 students from neighbouring provinces have registered for assistance to go home.

The city asked the transport ministry to use trains to carry the stranded workers and students home in the coming days.

Da Nang will provide a 5kg rice portion for each poor people for two weeks and VND40,000 worth of necessities daily in the locked-down areas.

Meanwhile, underprivileged people will receive 15kg of rice for a month from the city’s aid fund.

Lockdown was also lifted in Buon Ma Thuot City in the Central Highlands Dak Lak Province from Sunday, but social distancing orders remain. All gatherings of less than 30 people and trade service are allowed, but sanitary and safe distance among people at public sites is strictly required.  VNS

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

Why does Vietnam have many Covid-19-related deaths in the second wave of Covid-19?

The 20 Covid-19-related deaths in Vietnam have many different features compared to patient No. 91, the British pilot.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
Border guards contribute to COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Do Danh Vuong talks about COVID-19 prevention and control measures in border areas.

Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
Colleges, vocational training schools face new enrollment quotas
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many universities have changed enrollment methods, including higher enrollment quotas that will be based on students' high school records.

Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
Vietnam confirms 12 new cases, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded 12 more coronavirus cases, including 11 cases of community transmission, during the past 12 hours, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 976, reported the Ministry of Health.

Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
One more coronavirus case reported in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Hanoi has recorded one more positive case for SARS-CoV-2, a woman from Phu Thuong, Tay Ho district, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital city to 11.

Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
HCM City’s District 2 to become financial centre
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

HCM City's District 2 will become a financial centre and an important part of a planned "innovative urban area" in the eastern part of the city, Nguyen Thien Nhan, general secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, has said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 17
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Detailed history of Hanoi patient released by authorities

Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

HCM City’s power lines go underground
HCM City’s power lines go underground
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The HCM City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) said that it has placed 675km of medium-voltage grids, 1,160km of low-voltage grids and 34.5km of power grids underground over the past five years.

Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
Another storm likely to form in East Sea, heavy rain expected
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

A tropical low depression has formed in the East Sea and is likely to strengthen into a storm, the National Centre of Hydrometeorology and Forecasting said on August 17.

More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
More opportunities for Vietnamese to work seasonally in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has sent letters to city and provincial People’s Committees to guide signing and implementing agreements with South Korean localities on sending Vietnamese workers there for seasonal work.

Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
Family reunites with three members from Equatorial Guinea
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

“I shed tears every time I think about the motherland’s sentiment for us. I’m very happy. I just want to say I am very grateful,” said Nguyen Quang Trieu, a worker who recently returned from Equatorial Guinea.

Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
Two foreigners sentenced for illegally sending people abroad
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court on August 14 sentenced two foreigners to 15 months imprisonment for illegally taking people abroad.

Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
Two more Covid-19 cases reported in Vietnam, totalling 964
SOCIETYicon  17/08/2020 

Two more locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hai Duong and Quang Nam during the past 12 hours, bringing Vietnam’s tally of COVID-19 infections to 964.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported.

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  16/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 