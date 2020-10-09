Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/10/2020 19:57:55 (GMT +7)
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

09/10/2020    18:41 GMT+7

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
During the socialist reform (1958-1960), a number of industrial zones were built such as Thuong Dinh, Thai Nguyen, Nam Dinh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong. In the photo: In 1960, Thuong Dinh zone had 3 factories: Sao Vang Rubbery, Thang Long Tobacco and Hanoi Soap. Photos: VNA
Precious images of heroic Hanoi
On March, 8,1960, construction of the 8-3 Textile Factory started. After 5 years, on March 8, 1965, the factory was officially inaugurated at the presence of President Ho Chi Minh.
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Firework display to celebrate the National Day, September 2, 1960, at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
A swimming competition across the Red River in the North of 1961, on the morning of July 16, 1961, in Hanoi.
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi in the years after the liberation.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Dong Xuan market pack with buyers and sellers after the liberation day, 1954. Photos: VNA
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Meeting on the victory of land reform in Trung Kinh Commune, Tu Liem District, Hanoi suburb (January 22, 1956).

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Farmers in Trung Kinh Commune, Tu Liem District, Hanoi suburb happily receive the certificate of land ownership in the celebration of the land reform victory (January 22, 1956).
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Soldiers and woman in Hanoi happily go shopping for flowers on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, 1956.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Buoi Market fair at the end of 1956. Photos: VNA
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

A Catholic family in the suburb of Hanoi wrap banh chung to prepare for Binh Than Lunar New Year, 1956.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Capital's children have fun at Bach Thao Park on International Children's Day (June 1, 1956).
 
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Hang Dao crossroad (1960).

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
Hanoians have a stroll at Thong Nhat park (1960).
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Children's toy booth in Hanoi Department Store bustling during the Mid-Autumn Festival (October 1960).

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
A mobile team of Hanoi Food Company in Luong Yen area selling pork (January 1960).
Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Hang Bai Street with tram running in the middle of the road (1960).

Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Hanoi through the lens of photographers.

Precious images of heroic Hanoi
After the liberation, officers, soldiers, employees of agencies and unions in Hanoi contribute tens of thousands of working days to participate in building Hang Day stadium and many other public works (in 1965). Photos: VNA

VNA

