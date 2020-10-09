Precious images of heroic Hanoi

Hanoi represents the nation’s spirit of determination and strength. It is the only Asia Pacific locality to have been granted the "City for Peace" title by the UNESCO on July 16, 1999.
|During the socialist reform (1958-1960), a number of industrial zones were built such as Thuong Dinh, Thai Nguyen, Nam Dinh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong. In the photo: In 1960, Thuong Dinh zone had 3 factories: Sao Vang Rubbery, Thang Long Tobacco and Hanoi Soap. Photos: VNA
|On March, 8,1960, construction of the 8-3 Textile Factory started. After 5 years, on March 8, 1965, the factory was officially inaugurated at the presence of President Ho Chi Minh.
Firework display to celebrate the National Day, September 2, 1960, at Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi.
|A swimming competition across the Red River in the North of 1961, on the morning of July 16, 1961, in Hanoi.
Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi in the years after the liberation.
|Dong Xuan market pack with buyers and sellers after the liberation day, 1954. Photos: VNA
Meeting on the victory of land reform in Trung Kinh Commune, Tu Liem District, Hanoi suburb (January 22, 1956).
|Farmers in Trung Kinh Commune, Tu Liem District, Hanoi suburb happily receive the certificate of land ownership in the celebration of the land reform victory (January 22, 1956).
Soldiers and woman in Hanoi happily go shopping for flowers on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, 1956.
|Buoi Market fair at the end of 1956. Photos: VNA
A Catholic family in the suburb of Hanoi wrap banh chung to prepare for Binh Than Lunar New Year, 1956.
|Capital's children have fun at Bach Thao Park on International Children's Day (June 1, 1956).
Hang Dao crossroad (1960).
|Hanoians have a stroll at Thong Nhat park (1960).
Children's toy booth in Hanoi Department Store bustling during the Mid-Autumn Festival (October 1960).
|A mobile team of Hanoi Food Company in Luong Yen area selling pork (January 1960).
Hang Bai Street with tram running in the middle of the road (1960).
Hanoi through the lens of photographers.
|After the liberation, officers, soldiers, employees of agencies and unions in Hanoi contribute tens of thousands of working days to participate in building Hang Day stadium and many other public works (in 1965). Photos: VNA
VNA
A meeting to mark the 20th anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as ‘City For Peace’ (July 16, 1999-2019) will be held on July 13 at the Ly Thai To Park besides Hoan Kiem lake in the heart of capital city.
In order to develop creativity and international connectivity, Hanoi has completed and submitted its application to become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code