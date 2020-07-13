Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Private schools want to begin teaching before academic year opens

14/07/2020    18:38 GMT+7

Some private schools have complained that it will be a ‘disaster’ if they cannot begin teaching before the new academic year opening day on September 5.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has decided that the opening day of the 2020-2021 new academic year is September 5 and requested schools not to organize teaching before that day.

Schools can gather students to prepare for the opening day, but only from September 1.

The news that schools cannot begin teaching has raised concerns among private schools.

Private schools have been hit hard by Covid-19. Many of them are on the verge of bankruptcy. And their situation would be even worse if they cannot receive students during three summer months.

“Private schools are now in distress because of Covid-19. And the decision on a 3-month summer holiday will deal another blow on them,” Nguyen Xuan Khang said, asking MOET to allow private schools to call students back to school four weeks earlier than state-owned schools.

Agreeing with Khang, Nguyen Van Hoa, chair of the board of management of the Nguyen Binh Khiem Education System, said ‘a big threat is hanging over private schools’.

“I myself have to use every minute I have to learn and work. Why do the students at the ages of 15-18 need a 3-month summer holiday?” he said.

 


According to Nguyen Thi Hien, chair of the board of management of Doan Thi Diem School, if private schools only provide the curriculum designed by MOET, they won’t be able to attract students.

“We design special curriculums of our own and we need more time to implement our programs,” she explained.

Private schools need to begin new academic year sooner than state-owned schools, so they have time to implement their plans and organize international cooperation education programs.

Representatives of some schools in Hanoi have signed a petition to MOET, asking the ministry to make reasonable adjustments on the time for summer holiday for private school students.

Parents also think that it would better to let their children go back to school in August instead of September.

Tuyet Mai, a parent in Hanoi, who has three children going to private school, said as parents are busy at work, it would be better to send their children to school. She would feel more secure if her children stayed at school with teachers.

Linh Ha 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

 
 

Other News

.
Nghe An Province suffers severe drought
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nghe An is reeling from severe hot weather and prolonged drought, with seven heatwaves hitting the central province since the beginning of the year.

Former Industry and Trade Minister, nine others face graft charges
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Investigators at the Ministry of Public Security have completed an investigation and sent the case to prosecutors asking that former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine others be prosecuted on charges of graft.

Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spike
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The governor has rolled back reopening plans across the state as virus cases soar.

US Supreme Court allows federal executions to resume
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the first executions of federal prisoners in 17 years.

Australia and UNDP renew partnership on PAPI programme
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A total of AUD$9.7 million (US$6.7 million) has been funded by Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the ongoing “Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index” (PAPI) programme

Hoan Kiem Lake path upgrade nears completion
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi is speeding up replacing pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake with the natural stone and consolidation of the lake bank to mark the 1010th anniversary of Hanoi in October this year.

Vietnam to brace for early arrival of extremely cold spells
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is predicted be hit by bouts of cold weather with winter set to reach northern regions earlier than in previous years, with the average temperature expected to be much colder than seen in the past.

Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about VND610 billion ($26.3 million) so far this year, compared to VND753 billion last year.

Insurance company to pay VND1 billion in treatment cost for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 14
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases

Former cops arrested for alleged involvement in VND35-billion robbery
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.

Coronavirus: Nations heading in wrong direction with Covid-19, says WHO
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci is being targeted by the Trump administration as tensions rise between the health expert and the president.

Putting a dent in drug crime
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.

Cars entering downtown HCMC to be charged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme. 

Universities urged to develop plans to adapt to another COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Universities in Vietnam should start preparing different scenarios to adapt if the country experiences new COVID-19 incidences in the community, said Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien, rector of Hoa Sen University.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 per cent of communes and wards being free of African swine fever (AFS) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Police smash high-class prostitution ring cracked in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

Police in HCM City have smashed a high-class prostitution ring in which clients were paying up to US$30,000 for sex with models and beauty competition contestants.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 13
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

No local coronavirus infections seen in Vietnam for 88 days

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon accused of four years of sexual harassment
SOCIETYicon  13/07/2020 

The alleged victim said the harassment included the mayor of Seoul sending semi-naked pictures.

