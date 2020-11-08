Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

Le Van Thang delivers emergency aid to families trapped in flooded areas of Quang Binh Province. Photo tienphong.vn

In the midst of the immense flooding, Thang sat on a small boat and listened to phone calls from his wife and son to update the flood situation and hear people calling for help.

At home, his wife prepared meals for people in flooded areas and his son used the phone to co-ordinate deliveries of relief goods from charities.

On October 23, Quang Binh Province was largely flooded, with the waves licking the roofs of houses in many areas.

Relief groups from all parts of the country flocked to the central region.

At Kim Lien junction where lorries carrying relief goods gathered, Thang hurriedly went to trucks to receive goods, then loaded them onto his boat to transport to families trapped in flooded areas in Le Thuy District which was considered the centre of the flood in Quang Binh.

Thang, wearing a life jacket and shorts, waded through floodwaters to load boxes of instant noodles and chưng cakes from lorries to the boat before transporting them to needy families.

Thang said the last historic flood made his hometown, An Thuy Commune, sink under floodwater.

“I left my hometown to start a career and live in Dong Hoi City. Knowing that people in hometown are isolated by the floods, my family sought to support them,” he said.

His wife and some female relatives gathered to cook rice and food, divided them into boxes, and the 23-year-old son drove them to the canoes to take them to the floodplains.

“My family has cooked hundreds of meals these days,” he said. “My nephew has a truck and also came here to take part in the delivery of relief goods."

The villages were sunk, local people had to go to the rooftops to take refuge. For four days, his family barely ate or slept so they could help others.

Rains were still pouring down in Le Thuy, Thang sadly said: “As the rain continues, the water still rises, people suffer even more. I don't know when the floods will end."

Plastic barrels containing dozens of boxes of rice, noodles, chưng cakes, water, milk were transferred onto the boat. Standing on the shore looking at the immense floodwaters, Thang was worried about the people still trapped in flood areas.

“Fasten the life jacket in the middle of the stream as there are strong winds, and strong waves, so be careful, try to sit still on the boat, so that the boatman can control with peace of mind,” he said.

After about 45 minutes, the boat arrived at An Dinh Village, Hong Thuy Commune. Floods surrounded the four sides. Only rooftops could be seen.

When the boat arrived at a house, Thang shouted: "Where is everyone? Come out and receive rice and water."

Some people put their heads through the tiled roofs, leaning up to receive relief supplies. A boy stood on the tiled roof said happily: "Uncle Thang has come again, we have dinner."

Approaching each house, Thang distributed rice and relief goods depending on the number of each family members.

Thang's love for his homeland was expressed through the gratitude of local people here when receiving a box from him.

"Thank you, Uncle Thang, be careful," said a woman from a window.

"Everyone please try to overcome, the floodwater is receding," replied Thang.

After distributing all the goods on the boat, he smiled contentedly as he watched some of the residents eating well. VNS

