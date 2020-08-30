Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.





The bomb found in Quang Ninh on Sunday.

The 190cm-long bomb was found at around 10 am on Sunday, while workers were leveling a land plot in Mao Khe Ward, Dong Trieu District.

After being informed, the local military authorities zoned the site to prepare for moving the bomb to another place.

At around 4pm of the same day, the bomb was relocated and detonated successfully.

In June, a 230-kilo bomb was also found in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh.

On August 28, a 450kg was unearthed in the central province of Quang Binh.

Pham Cong