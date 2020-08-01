Quang Ninh border guards arrest 11 people illegally entering Vietnam

Border guards in northern Quang Ninh province have caught 16 Vietnamese citizens trying to illegally enter Vietnam from China.

Three arrested women

They were discovered on July 30 by the border guards patrolling trails in Quang Ninh province.

They include ten women and six men who admitted illegally entering China previously via trails in Lang Son, Ha Giang and Cao Bang provinces.

They have all been given medical checks and put into quarantine in Mong Cai city.

Since the beginning of February, border guards discovered 187 cases with more than 700 people involved in illegal immigration.

Police in southwestern Tay Ninh province, in coordination with the Immigration Management Department, on July 30 also apprehended three Vietnamese citizens and eight Chinese nationals trying to illegally enter Cambodia.

They were discovered at 1:45pm in two cars in Ben Cau district.

Three Vietnamese citizens living in Tay Ninh province and HCM City admitted that they helped eight Chinese nationals who wanted to enter Cambodia from Vietnam.

Police has transferred all of them to a local quarantine camp and also inspected the identities of the eight Chinese people and their movements in Vietnam./.VNA