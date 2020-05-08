Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is planning to build a riverside road connecting with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway.

Ha Long Bay - a popular destination in Quang Ninh province )

Construction of the 51.4km road is scheduled to commence in 2021.

The project is expected to meet the development requirements of Quang Yen, Uong Bi and Dong Trieu, thus creating a driving force for the western region of Quang Ninh.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thang said the road will be designed with six lanes in 2021-2026, then expanded to 10 lanes.

Quang Yen, Uong Bi and Dong Trieu form an economic corridor in the west of Quang Ninh.

Quang Yen has the potential to develop services, seaports, logistics, urban areas and high technology, which are expected to draw a large number of domestic and foreign investors in the near future.

The connection of the three localities with the Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway will also contribute to the development of seaport and logistics systems on the waterway from Quang Yen to other key areas in the north.

Strategic investors such as Vingroup, Amata, Foxconn and TCL are carrying out large-scale research projects in Quang Yen such as the green Ha Long urban areas and Amata industrial park.

They are also planning to implement projects in Uong Bi and Dong Trieu./.VNA