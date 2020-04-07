Quang Ninh gets tough on social distancing violations

Security forces operating in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province have intensified their efforts to deal with any violations of social distancing measures in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With the Prime Minister's Directive No. 16 on social distancing measures coming into force from April 6, Quang Ninh has requested that relevant forces move to strengthen supervision over the actions of local residents in public places. Moreover, steps should also be taken to strictly punish people who refuse to wear masks in public, gather in groups of two people or more, or go out onto the streets for non-essential reasons.

With the Ha Long administration issuing an official dispatch to tighten supervision, wards and communes in the city have simultaneously rolled out a range of inspection teams which are able to monitor several public areas

The afternoon of April 6 saw members of an inspection team in Bach Dang ward deal with dozens of violations occurring in Hoa Ha Long park, forcing them to request that local people return home to do their exercise

Members of the inspection team remind residents about the necessity of obeying the rules whilst patrolling around Tran Quoc Nghien coastal road

Loudspeakers are on hand to provide citizens with information regarding the newly implemented social distancing regulations

Heavy fines are imposed on those who violate social distancing measures.

Around Ha Long market, people line up two metres apart from one another and have their body temperature checked before entering

A checkpoint is erected on the coastal road around the Bai Chay tourist resort to prevent people from gathering in groups

People who pass through the area have to complete a form which provides evidence of the essential reason they have for leaving their home.

A barrier is put up at a construction site near the beach in order to prevent people from going in and out.

The provincial administration issued a document on April 6 directing localities in the province to suspend all activities at entertainment sites, botanic gardens, squares, and coastal promenades. Moreover, local residents have been urged to stick to regulations and ensure their safety during the social distancing period

VOV

