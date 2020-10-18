Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Those missing are from Defence - Economic Division 337 under Military Region 4.

Many landslide spots on way to the affected area hamper rescue work

At about 9:30am on October 18, the first body of the 22 victims was found.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, it is difficult to reach the affected area in Huong Phung commune, Huong Hoa district, as many road sections have been blocked due to landslide. Competent forces have mobilised equipment and human resources to access the site.

Earlier, at 6:30am, a group of 20 rescuers including local police, militia, officials and residents, arrived at the site of landslide in Cop hamlet that occurred at 1am the same day, Ho Van Khun, Secretary of the Huong Phung communal Party Committee, to Vietnam News Agency correspondents via phone.

Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung convened an urgent meeting early this morning to carry out the rescue work. A steering unit at Khe Sanh township, Huong Hoa district was set up.

A medical team has been put in place to treat people if they can be reached

Border stations are prepared in case any more landslides hit the area and urgent warnings have been sent to local residents about the risk of further floods.

This morning, inspection teams are travelling to the affected areas to direct rescue work.

Meanwhile, at around 6.30pm on October 17, a landslide happened in Huong Hoa district that buried six people from one family. Two were found but died and the other four are still missing.

Wide scale flooding is happening all across Quang Tri province with as many as 82 out of the province’s 124 communes affected.

VNA