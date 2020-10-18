Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide

18/10/2020    16:03 GMT+7

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

Those missing are from Defence - Economic Division 337 under Military Region 4.

Quang Tri: 22 soldiers missing in landslide

Many landslide spots on way to the affected area hamper rescue work

At about 9:30am on October 18, the first body of the 22 victims was found.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, it is difficult to reach the affected area in Huong Phung commune, Huong Hoa district, as many road sections have been blocked due to landslide. Competent forces have mobilised equipment and human resources to access the site.

Earlier, at 6:30am, a group of 20 rescuers including local police, militia, officials and residents, arrived at the site of landslide in Cop hamlet that occurred at 1am the same day, Ho Van Khun, Secretary of the Huong Phung communal Party Committee, to Vietnam News Agency correspondents via phone.

Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee Vo Van Hung convened an urgent meeting early this morning to carry out the rescue work. A steering unit at Khe Sanh township, Huong Hoa district was set up.

 

A medical team has been put in place to treat people if they can be reached

Border stations are prepared in case any more landslides hit the area and urgent warnings have been sent to local residents about the risk of further floods.

This morning, inspection teams are travelling to the affected areas to direct rescue work.

Meanwhile, at around 6.30pm on October 17, a landslide happened in Huong Hoa district that buried six people from one family. Two were found but died and the other four are still missing.

Wide scale flooding is happening all across Quang Tri province with as many as 82 out of the province’s 124 communes affected.

VNA

.
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
Vietnam reports no COVID-19 cases early October 18
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
US announces assistance to Vietnam to cope with storm aftermaths
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 18
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16/10/2020 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

