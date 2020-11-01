Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/11/2020 20:28:58 (GMT +7)
Relief aid delivered to storm-hit residents in central provinces

01/11/2020    18:37 GMT+7

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, has stressed the need to stabilise livelihoods of people in the central province of Quang Tri, who have suffered huge damage from storm Molave.

Relief aid given to flood-hit residents (Photo: VNA)


Visiting the province on November 1, the Party official spoke highly of the locality’s efforts to respond to the storm, saying the State has carried out many support policies for flood-hit provinces to ensure that they will overcome consequences of the storm in a timely manner.

She also ordered the local authorities and people to outline rational response plans to mitigate losses of life and property since the storm season is going on in the central region.
On the occasion, Mai presented gifts to 100 local families who were hardest hit by recent floods.

Storm Molave left 50 people dead and four missing in Quang Tri province. Total damage caused by the storm was calculated at more than 2 trillion VND (86.32 million USD).

The same day, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu presented 100 relief gifts, each worth 1 million VND, to residents in neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue province, which was critically battered by the storm.

 

She expressed her hope that the local authorities will continue efforts to help flood-hit people stabilise their lives and production soon.

While in Quang Ngai province, the “warm house” programme was carried out by the provincial youth union, provincial Party Committee’s Board for Mass Mobilisation, and the organising board of Miss Vietnam 2020 to support local people to weather the consequences of storm Molave.

Some 1.2 billion VND was presented to the province to repair houses for families having their accommodations collapsed in the storm.

Thirteen people were injured, 325 houses were damaged, and over 140,000 houses having their roofs blown away due to the impacts of Molave.


VNA

Central region begins repairing post-storm damage

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

 
 

Torrential rain causes flooding in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Many streets in districts 2, 7, 8, 9, Binh Thanh, Thu Duc, Go Vap and Binh Chanh were submerged in water after a torrential downpour prolonged during an hour last night.

Special 'family' lives in University of Science and Technology’s dorm
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The dormitory has two special students: Tat Minh, who was carried to school by a friend for 10 years, and Duc Quan, who suffers from Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and was carried to school by his parents over the last 12 years.

Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Super Typhoon Goni is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical storm before it strikes Vietnam early next week, according to the National Centre of Hydro-meteorological and Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 1
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

 Surgeons cut off 4kg tumor from woman’s womb

University reaps fruit from digital transformation kicked off 20 years ago
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Having started open training and distance education in 1994, Hanoi Open University (HOU) are pioneers in using IT in teaching and learning.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 1 morning
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on November 1 morning, keeping the total number of infections at 1,180, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Neighbourhood clean-up groups raise awareness about infectious diseases
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Residents in the No 4 quarter in Linh Trung Ward in HCM City’s Thu Duc District take pride in their community by cleaning up the local environment and recycling products as part of a successful community-based model.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 31
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Three foreign experts rescued in HCM City hotel fire

New quarantine regulations for arrivals in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

All people entering Vietnam by commercial flights will be put under quarantine according to three different groups, with each group subject to different COVID-19 testing regulations, according to a draft regulation from the Ministry of Health.

Japan to lift entry ban on travelers from 9 countries, regions including Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Japan will lift its entry ban on foreign travelers from China, South Korea, six other countries and Taiwan (China) from Nov 1, government officials said Friday.

Labor Ministry plans 7-day Lunar New Year 2021 holiday
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted the plan on national 2021 holidays for the Prime Minister’s consideration and approval.

Vietnam to brace for super typhoon Goni
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Super typhoon Goni packing winds of more than 200kph is entering the East Sea and is forecast to head toward Vietnam, which has been ravaged by recent storms, in a couple of days.

Rising Lam River submerges thousands of homes in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Thousands of houses in the northern central province of Nghe An have been flooded as the water on the Lam River rose to alarm level 2 on the evening of October 30.

Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

153 dead and missing, $112.5million lost due to floods
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storms, heavy rains, landslides and tornadoes in October caused 153 deaths and missing persons, and injured 222, reported the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Storm Molave continues to impact central provinces
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which has killed at least 24 people in central coastal provinces in recent days according to disaster agencies, flooded many localities in Nghe An Province on Friday.

Children must be taught online safety skills: experts
SOCIETYicon  31/10/2020 

Internet users in Vietnam, especially children, face many risks online, according to experts.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 30
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Three Binh Dinh fishermen adrift at sea saved

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccine trials on monkeys
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Do Tuan Dat, director of developer Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (Vabiotech), said on October 30 that Vietnamese researchers have begun performing trials for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys.

Helicopters to be used for Quang Nam landslide rescue
SOCIETYicon  30/10/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Nam have planned to use helicopters in the rescue of eight people who are missing in two landslides.

