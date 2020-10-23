Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rào Trăng 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Điền District, the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế on Friday.

The bodies were found at the stream near the plant.

A total of four dead workers who went missing after a landslide hit the hydropower plant on October 12 have been discovered so far.

Also on Friday, the Military Zone 4’s Engineering Force cleaned up rocks to re-open a section of provincial road No 71, connecting Rào Trăng 4 Hydropower Plant to Rào Trăng 3 in the afternoon.

Major General Hà Thọ Bình - Deputy Commander of Military Zone 4 said the section was scheduled to be re-opened on the day.

After the section was re-opened, the force will bring vehicles and equipment to Rào Trăng 3 Hydropower Plant to search for the remaining 13 missing victims.

In another development, the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting on Friday warned that by 4pm, Typhoon Saudel was about 260km east of the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Archipelago with wind speeds of up to 115-150km per hour.

The typhoon, which was moving west at 10-15 km per hour, is predicted to make landfall on provinces from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị at 1pm on Sunday.

The centre said rainfall of 50-150mm would hit provinces from Nghệ An to Thừa Thiên-Huế between midnight Saturday and Monday morning.

Trần Quang Năng, head of the centre’s Weather Forecast Office, told Vietnam News Agency that based on the current direction of the typhoon, localities from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị were likely to be most affected.

Năng said the typhoon was forecast to bring strong winds with thunderstorms and whirlwinds in the sea, so offshore vessels were told to stay updated on the development of the typhoon to avoid danger.

He also warned that the typhoon could cause flash floods and landslides in the western mountainous area of the central region.

During a meeting to discuss Typhoon Saudel on Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Xuân Cường ordered relevant sectors and localities to implement two tasks at the same time: responding to the coming typhoon and helping residents in the central region recover from consequences caused by floods.— VNS