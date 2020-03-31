Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
31/03/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests

 
 
31/03/2020

Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests

Medical workers help patients’ relatives leave Bạch Mai Hospital to quarantine at home on Saturday.

The move was launched Monday afternoon following the request of Nguyễn Đức Chung, head of Hà Nội People’s Committee.

“Blood test results can be obtained after ten minutes. This is the type used in South Korea,” said Chung, referring to the quick test that the East Asian country has used in its mass testing strategy.

He also ordered the municipal health department to form seven other task forces consisting of the Capital City High Command, Hà Nội Police and medical staff to provide quick tests at some crowded areas in the city.

Chung said the city hired ten 24/7 mobile testing stations at VNĐ6 to 7 million (US$256-298) each per month.

Most COVID-19 patients related to Bạch Mai Hospital are workers of Trường Sinh Company, which provides food and logistics services for the hospital, however, health ministry's leaders said at Monday's meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, tentatively ruling out the possibility that the disease was introduced into the hospital by its healthcare staff.

All present, all patients at Bạch Mai Hospital are undergoing treatment as usual. However, in case of a long lockdown, patients in severe medical conditions transferred from lower-level hospitals will not be able to be admitted to the hospital. Up to 80 per cent of them may die.

Health ministry and health experts said that Bạch Mai Hospital could not just stop receiving emergency cases. Therefore, it is essential to ensure safety and stop the disease from spreading in the hospital.

Deputy health minister Nguyễn Trường Sơn said less critical patients could be sent to other tertiary referral hospitals in the capital city such as Việt Nam-Germany Friendship Hospital, Thanh Nhàn, Saint Paul or other military hospitals.

There will be specialised procedures to admit critical cases to Bạch Mai Hospital in which patients will be considered as suspected of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and medical workers will have to wear hazmat suits and strictly follow rules of infection control during examination and treatment.

 

“All doctors and medical staff tested negative the first time and are prepared for the second test. The hospital is not a source of infection," Sơn stressed, adding that "We request all doctors and medical staff to gather at Bạch Mai Hospital in 14 days to take care of patients. The hospital needs to prepare lodging for them to rest and ensure isolation requirements."

As of Monday afternoon, there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to Bạch Mai Hospital.

The developments of the outbreak are complicated, Hà Nội's leader Chung said, adding that confirmed patients are from five different localities including Hà Nội, Hà Nam, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên and Nam Định.

There are cases that contracted the virus from the hospital’s patients.

Chung has asked all patients discharged from Bạch Mai Hospital from March 10 to 18, their relatives, students and interns to home quarantine and contact local medical facilities for tests.

The capital city’s residents are encouraged to stay at home and work online for the next ten days to limit the risk of disease transmission from the Bạch Mai Hospital area. — VNS

Bach Mai hospital after disinfection

Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

Hanoi hastens efforts to handle COVID-19 hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital

Authorities in Hanoi are ramping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus from Bach Mai Hospital.

 
 

.
Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam's start-up culture
Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
Farewell moments with virus patients
HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
Lychee in full bloom: Bee breeders, lychee growers both happy
