Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

one of the members of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).

Students at International University, a member of the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM). VNS Photo Gia Loc

“My parents advised me that I should apply at a university in Vietnam so that I can continue learning. My parents are worried if I return to the US,” Han said.

Han, who completed one year of university study in the US, wants to transfer to a local university as a second-year student.

Dr Ha Viet Uyen Synh, head of the undergraduate training division at International University, said that admission should be based on each university's enrollment criteria and students' capabilities. Students may be able to transfer earned credits from overseas universities, but they could also lose credits as well, depending on requirements.

International University said it would enroll students with an international baccalaureate or those graduating from high schools in other countries.

“International University will enroll them in international training programmes taught in English or in joint training programmes that we have with foreign universities,” Synh said.

“The university will admit these students as transfer students from their university or as students of foreign universities with which we already co-operate,” he added.

If students want to study in a different major from the one they chose abroad, they will have to pass the university’s interview round.

International University has joint training programmes in which students study at universities in the US, Australia and New Zealand after they complete two years of study at the university.

The university said it had received 15 applications from overseas students.

Other members of VNUHCM such as the University of Natural Sciences, University of Technology, University of Economics and Law, University of Information and Technology, and University of Social Sciences and Humanities will also admit students from overseas.

Speaking at an online forum on overseas students held last month, Dr Nguyen Thu Thuy, acting head of the Tertiary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that 352 joint training programmes would help overseas students continue their study in Vietnam.

Many reputable foreign universities have invested in Vietnamese higher education and their joint training programmes meet international standards, Thuy said.

Dr Nguyen Tien Thao, deputy head of the training division at Vietnam National University in Hanoi, said that training programmes at the country’s universities were the same as foreign programmes.

Because of global integration, Vietnamese universities have quickly accessed new training programmes, Thao said, adding that their joint training programmes meet international standards.

With more than 200 universities in the country, overseas students need to identify which university programmes are most suited to their needs.

International degrees are also offered at some universities in the country.

Vietnam National University in Hanoi said it would provide information about detailed procedures and its training programmes to overseas students.

Dr Nguyen Phong Dien of Hanoi University of Technology said the university has many options available for overseas students. VNS

