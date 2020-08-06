Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 07:04:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities

07/08/2020    07:00 GMT+7

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

 one of the members of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM).

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Students at International University, a member of the Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNUHCM). VNS Photo Gia Loc

“My parents advised me that I should apply at a university in Vietnam so that I can continue learning. My parents are worried if I return to the US,” Han said.

Han, who completed one year of university study in the US, wants to transfer to a local university as a second-year student.

Dr Ha Viet Uyen Synh, head of the undergraduate training division at International University, said that admission should be based on each university's enrollment criteria and students' capabilities. Students may be able to transfer earned credits from overseas universities, but they could also lose credits as well, depending on requirements.  

International University said it would enroll students with an international baccalaureate or those graduating from high schools in other countries.

“International University will enroll them in international training programmes taught in English or in joint training programmes that we have with foreign universities,” Synh said.

“The university will admit these students as transfer students from their university or as students of foreign universities with which we already co-operate,” he added. 

If students want to study in a different major from the one they chose abroad, they will have to pass the university’s interview round.

International University has joint training programmes in which students study at universities in the US, Australia and New Zealand after they complete two years of study at the university.

The university said it had received 15 applications from overseas students.

 

Other members of VNUHCM such as the University of Natural Sciences, University of Technology, University of Economics and Law, University of Information and Technology, and University of Social Sciences and Humanities will also admit students from overseas. 

Speaking at an online forum on overseas students held last month, Dr Nguyen Thu Thuy, acting head of the Tertiary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, said that 352 joint training programmes would help overseas students continue their study in Vietnam.

Many reputable foreign universities have invested in Vietnamese higher education and their joint training programmes meet international standards, Thuy said.

Dr Nguyen Tien Thao, deputy head of the training division at Vietnam National University in Hanoi, said that training programmes at the country’s universities were the same as foreign programmes.

Because of global integration, Vietnamese universities have quickly accessed new training programmes, Thao said, adding that their joint training programmes meet international standards.

With more than 200 universities in the country, overseas students need to identify which university programmes are most suited to their needs.

International degrees are also offered at some universities in the country.

Vietnam National University in Hanoi said it would provide information about detailed procedures and its training programmes to overseas students.

Dr Nguyen Phong Dien of Hanoi University of Technology said the university has many options available for overseas students. VNS

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

Universities told to be selective about returning students

Universities told to be selective about returning students

Universities in Vietnam are welcoming returning students, but say that they will only admit students who can satisfy their requirements.

 
 

Other News

.
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Some 1,700 visitors register to leave Danang, accept quarantine requirements

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Young people found 'seed library'
Young people found 'seed library'
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a “seed library”.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

The energy sector is likely to see a sharp increase in hiring during the rest of the year, recruitment company Navigos Group has said in a report released recently.

Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

The new outbreak has caused public concern after causing eight deaths in a week, Vietnam's first since the onset of the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 