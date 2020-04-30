Search continues for missing Indonesia sailor

The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Zone 3 in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province said on April 30 that two of its rescue boats are searching for the remaining Indonesian sailor

whose damaged boat drifted into waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Indonesian-flagged JAGAL RAYA washed ashore in Vinh Hai commune, Vinh Chau town, Soc Trang province.

The sailor and six others were on the Indonesian-flagged JAGAL RAYA that was carrying 230 tonnes of rice from My Thoi Port in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to the Philippines. The ship ran aground on April 26 at Buoy No. 3, about 5 nautical miles southeast of Tra Vinh province.

One day later, the ship’s owner informed authorities that it had a problem with its engine and its cargo area was flooded with water. He requested towage assistance.

From 2.30pm to 5.15pm on the same day, the vessel Bien Dong 7 and pilot vessels searched an area from Buoy No. 0 to Buoy No. 23 but could not locate the Indonesian ship.

Later that day, the Ministry of Transport, the Vietnam Maritime Administration, and the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre dispatched SAR 413 and SAR 272 vessels to the site.

Six Indonesian sailors had been rescued as of the night of April 28.

On late April 29, after taking two rescued sailors for medical treatment, the SAR 413 returned to the accident scene to coordinate with the SAR 272 and relevant forces in the ongoing search.

According to the sailors, two days after departing the ship experienced a problem in Vietnamese waters due to strong winds and began to sink./.VNA