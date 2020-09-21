Sending grass-based bags to the world

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

browser not support iframe.

Tran Van Hung returned to his hometown of Thanh Hoa in 2018 to begin producing traditional hand-crafted handbags. By using materials such as rush, bamboo, and wood combined with imported leather, he has created a special range of products.

Two years on, the grass-based handbags are sold in the domestic market and exported for retail in the US and Singapore and on major e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay. Prices range from 800,000 to 3,000,000 VND each. Four or five jobs have been created. Hung also participates in Youth Union work, helps the poor, and contributes to social security in his hometown.

His “Making bags from traditional materials combined with modern leather” project won first prize at the recent “Start-up ideas among youth union members and youth in Thanh Hoa province” contest, launched by the Thanh Hoa Provincial Youth Union. He also received a Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee.

From his success in starting a business with low levels of environmental pollution, Hung has inspired many and spread the entrepreneurial spirit in the local area, contributing to promoting traditional Vietnamese handicrafts around the world./.VNA