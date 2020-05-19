Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/05/2020 02:57:59 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
British pilot shows signs of improvement

 
 
19/05/2020    10:18 GMT+7

A British pilot critically ill with coronavirus is showing signs of improvement, according to the COVID-19 treatment sub-committee.

A medical worker takes samples from quarantined people in Hanoi for SARS-CoV-2 virus tests.

The 43-year-old is considered Vietnam’s most seriously ill patient and works for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

He has tested negative for the disease five times and doctors are preparing him to be transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City for a lung transplant.

The treatment sub-committee, which is under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said that so far 260 patients have recovered from the disease, making up 82 per cent of the total number of people to contract the disease in Vietnam.

A total of 58 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at hospitals around the country. Most of them are in stable condition.

 

In another development, a delegation from the Ministry of Health (MoH) chaired by associate professor Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Medical Services Administration, on Saturday worked with medical staff at the Thai Binh Province General Hospital where 25 COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Experts from the MoH asked the hospital to do all they can to help the patients, give them special supervision, and regularly contact the MoH to discuss their conditions.

The most important work is preventing the disease from spreading to medical workers and other patients.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the treatment sub-committee assigned a task force team from the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital to give professional support to the Thai Binh Province Hospital.  VNS  

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

 
 

.
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
VN Education Ministry issues regulations for online teaching fees
SOCIETYicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong has issued instructions regarding tuition fees for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
Where should Hanoi locate zero milestone?
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The city’s authorities will consult the public before making the final decision about the location of the zero milestone.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 18
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Three more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on May 18

Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
Two men arrested for shooting passersby with air rifle
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Two men in Hanoi have been arrested after reportedly shooting and injuring pedestrians with an air rifle on Nguyen Thi Dinh Street in Cau Giay District earlier this month.

Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director. 

HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
HCM City launches motorbike emission testing programme
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

A pilot programme to monitor emissions from motorbikes has been launched by the HCM City Department of Transport.

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

Dual degree programmes start this academic year
Dual degree programmes start this academic year
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has asked the owners of 151 villas built before 1975 to repair or renovate the buildings, most of which are located in districts 1 and 3.

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

More than 300 households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in HCM City’s District 2 will receive compensation this month in exchange for their land, a top city official has said.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vinh Long Province People's Committee announced that they had approved construction of the VND400bn ($17m) Mekong Delta Agriculture Museum on May 15.

Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

The US-based news channel CNN on May 15 ran an article which depicts life in Vietnam after lifting social distancing measures .

Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on May 16 among Vietnamese returning from abroad, taking the total number of cases to 318 as of 6 pm May 16.

Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

