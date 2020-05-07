Seventeen imported COVID-19 cases reported on May 7

Vietnam recorded 17 more imported COVID-19 cases as of 6pm on May 7, raising the total to 288.

Except for the imported cases, there was no infection in the community for the 21st day.

The new cases were among 297 Vietnamese citizens flown home from the United Arab Emirates on flight VN0088 on May 3.

Following arrivals, all of them were quarantined in Bac Lieu province and had their samples tested for SARS-CoV-2.

Later on May 7, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City found 17 positive and 280 negative.

All 17 patients are being treated at a general hospital in Bac Lieu, and in stable conditions.

In compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive dated April 10, Vietnam has welcomed back 1,657 citizens returning via airway since April 14.

In the near future, more flights will take Vietnamese citizens home based on their wish. All passengers entering Vietnam will be subject to a 14-day quarantine to prevent infection in the community./. VNA