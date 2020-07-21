Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

A series of heavy downpours destroyed several houses in Ha Giang city and Vi Xuyen district, and submerged many major transport routes in the region, seriously affecting the lives of local citizens.

The violent floods also damaged construction works in the province. The Thai An hydropower plant in Quan Ba district was forced to halt operation due to the rising floods

Relevant forces have been mobilized to evacuate people to safe places and regulate traffic as heavy rain and floods are forecast to hit over the coming days

Ha Giang province is taking measures to assist people to overcome the aftermath of the natural disasters.

All forces are put on standby around the clock to deal with any incidents caused by floodi

Rising floods affect local people’s life in Ha Giang city

VOV