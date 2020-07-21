Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 16:08:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern Vietnam

21/07/2020    14:55 GMT+7

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 1

A series of heavy downpours destroyed several houses in Ha Giang city and Vi Xuyen district, and submerged many major transport routes in the region, seriously affecting the lives of local citizens.

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 2

The violent floods also damaged construction works in the province. The Thai An hydropower plant in Quan Ba district was forced to halt operation due to the rising floods

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 3

Relevant forces have been mobilized to evacuate people to safe places and regulate traffic as heavy rain and floods are forecast to hit over the coming days

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 4
 

Ha Giang province is taking measures to assist people to overcome the aftermath of the natural disasters.

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 5

All forces are put on standby around the clock to deal with any incidents caused by floodi

severe flooding halts hydropower plant in northern vietnam hinh 6

Rising floods affect local people’s life in Ha Giang city

VOV

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces

Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

 
 

Other News

.
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 21
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 21
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
Serious car accident in Binh Thuan kills eight, injures seven
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
Nearly 55,000 ha of crops in Vietnam's central region hit by drought
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
Determination needed to end the scourge of mobile karaoke
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

It was midnight and 80-year-old Tran Thi Nguyet in Dong Ha City, the central province of Quang Tri, could not sleep. 

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Officials at Thu Duc jail in Ho Chi Minh City have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Lotus harvest season arrives
Lotus harvest season arrives
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Farmers in Duy Tien District in the northern province of Ha Nam are busy these days harvesting lotus seeds. The locality hosts the largest area of lotus in the north with 28ha in Chuyen Ngoai, Moc Nam and Moc Bac communes.

Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
Sa Pa ethnic women benefit from stable work
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

After 11 years of marriage, Chau Thi Pang, a Mong ethnic woman in the northern province of Lao Cai’s Sa Pa District, has for the first time realised that she used to think of her job as helping her husband provide for the family.

Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
Over 50 more flights to be arranged to bring Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

From now to the end of August 2020, the aviation sector will continue working with diplomatic and military agencies to conduct 50 more flights to bring over 13,000 Vietnamese citizens home, 

New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
New Zealand helps to improve Vietnam’s vocational training
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development was signed on Monday in Hanoi.

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.

Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
Transport infrastructure works progress slowly, official admits
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in HCM City, the city People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
Vietnam's northern region to expect rains in the coming days
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

The long heat wave in the northern region will end on July 20 as rains and rainstorms spread until July 22. 

21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
21 Chinese people illegally entering Vietnam quarantined for Covid-19 prevention
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam have found 21 Chinese people who entered the country illegally and quarantined them for Covid-19 prevention.

No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
No local infections of coronavirus in Vietnam for 95 straight days
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Vietnam marked the 95th straight day without community transmission of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on July 20 morning, 

Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
Transport ministry to inspect driving training, vehicle registration
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant agencies to strengthen inspection of driving training centres and vehicle registration nationwide to improve traffic safety.

Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
Man jailed for 12 years in legal first
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

In a legal first, a man has been jailed in Vietnam for killing another man 14 years ago in the United Kingdom.

Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
Panama: Seven young people found dead after trip to Gatun Lake
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

One person is arrested after bodies of four women and three men, 17 to 22, are found near Gatun Lake.

Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
Minimalism taking hold in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20/07/2020 

Minimalism is a way of living originating in Japan and beginning to gain popularity in Vietnam. People are starting to opt for a more simplified lifestyle and mindset to find peace within themselves.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 