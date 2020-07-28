Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Should violators who illegally take Covid-19 infected people into Vietnam receive the death penalty?

17/08/2020    12:50 GMT+7

“The death penalty could be considered for such act in accordance with the Penal Code. In this very urgent situation, when the whole country is trying hard to fight Covid-19, it is necessary to strictly punish such acts for deterrence."

Có thể xử tử hình kẻ tiếp tay, đưa người nhiễm Covid-19 vào Việt Nam không?

Chinese people who illegally entered Vietnam are detected by traffic police on Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway. (Photo: Lao Cai newspaper)


This is the opinion of National Assembly (NA) deputy Bui Van Phuong, member of the NA Economic Committee, vice head of the NA delegation of Ninh Binh province in response to the proposal of the HCM City Center for Disease Control (HCDC): “It is necessary to impose heavy sanctions against people who illegally enter the country, to consider imposing special criminal penalties on those who give a hand to illegal entry.”

In particular, assisting infected people, particularly Covid-19 infected, to illegally enter Vietnam is a violation that can cause very serious consequences for the country if the act is not detected in time.

“So it is necessary to strictly punish such acts to deter and alert those who have intentions to bring people illegally into Vietnam for profit during the pandemic time. If the penalty framework is not enough to prevent or deter such acts, it must be modified,” deputy Phuong said.

In response to the opinion that it is necessary to impose the death penalty on these cases, deputy Phuong emphasized that the penalty must be based on the consequences caused by the act.

If that act leads to the spread of the disease causing death to many people, seriously affecting the life, economy and society of the country, that act is especially dangerous for society.

“Such acts in accordance with criminal law can be considered the death penalty framework. In this very urgent situation, it is necessary to impose heavy penalties to prevent and deter the acts," said deputy Phuong.

On August 14, the Ministry of Health announced that HCM City had found a Covid-19 infected Chinese who illegally entered Vietnam through the northern border with seven others on July 27. The group went to HM City by car on July 29.

 

On July 30, the group was discovered and quarantined. They were tested three times and all were negative. The fourth test on August 12 revealed that one of them was positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The HCM City Center for Disease Control said that if this case had not been detected, this would have been a source of infection in the community and would have led to an outbreak from an unknown source of transmission.

“And then epidemic prevention would have been much more difficult because HCM City has a large population and it is the exchange hub of the country. This is really dangerous to the city and the whole country if we cannot detect all cases of illegal entry,” the HCM City Center for Disease Control said.

The center recommended that the entire society, community and relevant agencies take measures to thoroughly solve the problem. It also proposed imposing heavy sanctions on those illegally entering Vietnam and special criminal penalties on those who give a hand to illegal entries.

N. Huyen

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry

Vietnam deports 21 Chinese citizens due to illegal entry

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.  

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment

HCM City's Centre for Disease Control warned hospitals and health centres, including small clinics, private clinics, and the community to be alert to those illegally entering the city for medical treatment.

 
 

