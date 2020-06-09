Sign of the times

Residents of Lane 38 Phuong Mai, Dong Da District, Hanoi in late May discovered that a sign that banned parking at the lane's gate had been replaced with a parking-allowed sign.

The parking-ban sign (last photo, right) hanged on the Lane 38 Phuong Mai's gate is replaced by a parking-allowed sign (left) by unknown person.

The residential area has a no-parking sign, but due to the empty road and convenient transportation, many drivers often illegally park at the lane's gate, despite regular police inspections and fines.

Immediately after discovering the incident, local authorities dismantled the false sign and put the original signboard back in place.

Local police are still searching for the culprit.

Removing traffic signs and throwing them away is considered destruction or intentional damage to public property, and can result in a fine from VND2 million (US$90) to VND5 million ($220).

If the damage is severe, the offender may be subject to criminal prosecution. Traffic signs are managed by the local People's Committee.

Now that's one expensive parking ticket. VNS

Hanoi to strengthen traffic safety control on highways Hanoi’s Transport Department, in co-operation with local authorities in districts and communes, will tighten control on highways in an attempt to deter violations and ensure traffic safety.