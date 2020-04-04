Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam, total number amounts to 239

Two new COVID-19 infection cases, including one relating to Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, were confirmed by the Ministry of Health on April 4 morning, raising the total number of patients nationwide to 239.

Earlier, on April 3 evening, four new COVID-19 infections, including two cases related to Ho Chi Minh City-based Buddha Bar, were reported by the Ministry of Health on April 3 evening, raising the total number in the country to 237.

A man has his sample taken for examination at the quick COVID-19 testing site located at the cultural centre of Yen Hoa ward, Hanoi's Cau Giay district (Photo: VNA)

The 238th patient is a 17-year-old girl from Thach Ha district of central Ha Tinh province.

Previously, she worked as a freelancer and lived with her friend (patient No. 210) in Thailand.

On March 18, she entered Vietnam by a coach via Cha Lo Border Gate in central Quang Binh province. She was taken to a concentrated quarantine facility in Quang Binh after arriving.

She was moved to a concentrated quarantine facility in Thach Long commune, Huong Khe district of Ha Tinh province where she tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

At present, the patient is quarantined at Cau Treo General Hospital of Ha Tinh province where her condition is described as stable.

The 239th patient is a 71-year-old man from An Hoa commune, Tam Duong district of northern Vinh Phuc province.

On March 11, the patient went to the Bach Mai Hospital’s Gastroenterology Department for medical treatment and returned home on the same day.

Seven days later, the patients came back the hospital for a checkup. Then he returned home in Vinh Phuc on March 19.

While he was at the hospital, the patient bought food at the canteen. From March 19 to 26, he stayed at home and self-quarantined for a further two days.

He was admitted to Vinh Phuc General Hospital with light fever on March 28 and tested positive for the virus on April 2.

At present, he is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

The 234th patient is a 69-year-old Vietnamese woman living in Buon Don district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. She returned from Paris to HCM City on flight number VN2106, seat 45 on March 18, and was quarantined upon arrival.

The patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) on March 30, then was transferred to the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City’s Can Gio district for treatment.

The 235th patient is a 25-year-old British man who went to the Buddha Bar on March 14.

He showed no symptoms and underwent treatment at the COVID-19 treatment hospital in HCM City’s Cu Chi district.

The 236th patient is a 26-year-old British woman residing in Thao Dien ward, district 2, HCM City, who also went to the Buddha Bar on March 14.

She was sent to a concentrated quarantine area at district 9’s Academy of Politics on March 25.

The patient was admitted to the COVID-19 treatment hospital in Cu Chi district after testing positive for the virus on April 1.

The 237th patient is a 64-year-old Swedish man who entered Vietnam in late December 2019 and travelled to different provinces and cities across the country, including Ninh Binh province on March 17, HCM City from March 21 to 22 and Hanoi from March 22. He has blood cancer.

On March 26, the patient was involved in an accident and was sent to Vietnam- France Hospital in an ambulance. He returned to a hotel afterwards.

On March 31, he started having a nosebleed and had an examination at Duc Giang General Hospital then was transferred to the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

The patient was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on April 1 and admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

According to the latest report by the Ministry of Health, 85 patients, equivalent to 36 percent of the confirmed cases, have been given the all clear as of 18:00 on April 3.