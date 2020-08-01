Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/08/2020 11:39:28 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed

03/08/2020    11:38 GMT+7

Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have applied social distancing measures in Buon Ma Thuot City which is home to three Covid-19 cases.

The decision signed by Pham Ngoc Nghi, Chairman of Dak Lak Province People’s Committee will be in place for 14 days, starting from today, August 3.

 

 

 Social distancing regulations imposed on Buon Ma Thuot City


Dak Lak now has three Covid-19 patients with all from Buon Ma Thuot City. All of the three returned from Danang City, which is the country’s hotspot of Covid-19.

Some areas in the city have been quarantined, including the area from Hoang Dieu-Ly Thuong Kiet to Hoang Dieu-Hai Ba Trung intersections; alley 43/15 on Ama Khe in Tan Lap Ward and alley 13/2/9 on Nguyen Van Cu Street.

Local residents are advised to stay indoors as much as they can, and only to go out for food and medicine or other essential services.

Production facilities and agencies have to ensure the safety distance among staff and other Covid-19 prevention requirements.

Shops and markets are permitted to sell essential goods, while non-essential ones are closed.

All sports, entertainment and religion activities are suspended during the social distancing time.

State-owned agencies in the province only handle administrative problems in necessary cases instructed by local authorities.

The municipal Department of Transport said that each route of land passenger transportation services from and to Buon Ma Thuot, except for buses, is only allowed to operate one trip per day until August 16. Half of seat occupancy and no more 20 people on each trip is permitted.

Half of bus trips from and to Buon Ma Thuot have been also cut every day during this period.

A taxi can transport two people maximally to reduce the infection risks.

The Department of Health has asked localities and agencies to quickly trace people who had contact with Covid-19 cases. Besides, quick Covid-19 tests are also carried out. Dtinews

 
 

.
VN religious organisations cancel gatherings over COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Given the complicated developments following the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the central city of Da Nang, religious organisations nationwide have issued guidance on disease prevention and control, including the temporary halt of gatherings.

One new COVID-19 case reported early August 3
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam on August 3 morning confirmed one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19, a 60-year-old woman from the central province of Quang Ngai with link to the Da Nang hospital hot spot.

Government social protection policy falls short: survey
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government's social protection support policy has struggled to prevent vulnerable people from falling into poverty and to protect those already poor from descending deeper into poverty due to COVID-19 pandemic, a survey has found.

HCM City to build plant variety, animal breeding centres
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Farmers and experts have asked HCM City authorities to remove hindrances and create favourable conditions for residents to build greenhouses and breeding centres on agricultural land used to build nursery gardens.

Quang Ninh’s largest freshwater lake dries up
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The largest freshwater lake in the northern province of Quang Ninh has seen the lowest water level for nearly 40 years.

Third death in a day related to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  02/08/2020 

Another person has died with COVID-19-related complications, Vietnam's third death due to the disease in a day.

Hanoi tests more than 50,000 people who returned from Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have traced more than 72,000 people who returned to the capital from Da Nang since July 8.

More suspects arrested in cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Over 100kg of drugs were seized and 15 more suspects were arrested as a result of expanded investigation into a drug trafficking ring that transported drugs by sea from HCM City to the Republic of Korea.

HCM City monitors public transport hubs, vehicles for COVID-19 safety measures
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has set up response teams to supervise the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures by road and water transport operators.

Son La records 20 earthquakes over six-day period
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 5.31am on August 1, according to data collected by the Institute of Geophysics.

Hanoi braces for heavy rains until August 5
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The tropical storm is set to make landfall on Vietnam’s Red river delta and Thanh Hoa province tomorrow evening.

Checkpoints rolled out across Da Nang to halt spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Functional agencies operating throughout Da Nang have deployed seven additional checkpoints located at entrances to the city on July 31 in an effort to control all vehicles travelling in and out the central coastal city.

Vietnam successfully develops two sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The two test kits' development was based on the technological process of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) in March.

All Hanoians returning from Danang test negative for Covid-19 via screening
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi has traced over 72,000 people returning from Danang since July 8, four times the initial estimate of 18,000.

Storm Sinlaku enters East Sea, downpours occur in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

A tropical depression developed into a storm, named Sinlaku, at noon of August 1, becoming the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 1
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

28 new COVID-19 cases recorded on August 1 evening

Da Nang, Quang Nam ask for high school exam to be scrapped
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

The 2020 national high school exam is scheduled to be held across the country on August 9 and 10.

37 hours on flight from Equatorial Guinea bringing Vietnamese citizens home
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

“We’re about to go home” was something Vietnam Airlines’ flight attendants said repeatedly to Vietnamese citizens on a flight from Equatorial Guinea a couple of days ago.

Heavy rains forecasted for Vietnam from August
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

Widespread heavy rains are forecasted to hit the northern and central regions from August 1 to 3.

Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  01/08/2020 

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

