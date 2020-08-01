Buon Ma Thuot City under lockdown after two new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have applied social distancing measures in Buon Ma Thuot City which is home to three Covid-19 cases.

The decision signed by Pham Ngoc Nghi, Chairman of Dak Lak Province People’s Committee will be in place for 14 days, starting from today, August 3.





Social distancing regulations imposed on Buon Ma Thuot City



Dak Lak now has three Covid-19 patients with all from Buon Ma Thuot City. All of the three returned from Danang City, which is the country’s hotspot of Covid-19.



Some areas in the city have been quarantined, including the area from Hoang Dieu-Ly Thuong Kiet to Hoang Dieu-Hai Ba Trung intersections; alley 43/15 on Ama Khe in Tan Lap Ward and alley 13/2/9 on Nguyen Van Cu Street.



Local residents are advised to stay indoors as much as they can, and only to go out for food and medicine or other essential services.



Production facilities and agencies have to ensure the safety distance among staff and other Covid-19 prevention requirements.



Shops and markets are permitted to sell essential goods, while non-essential ones are closed.



All sports, entertainment and religion activities are suspended during the social distancing time.



State-owned agencies in the province only handle administrative problems in necessary cases instructed by local authorities.



The municipal Department of Transport said that each route of land passenger transportation services from and to Buon Ma Thuot, except for buses, is only allowed to operate one trip per day until August 16. Half of seat occupancy and no more 20 people on each trip is permitted.



Half of bus trips from and to Buon Ma Thuot have been also cut every day during this period.



A taxi can transport two people maximally to reduce the infection risks.



The Department of Health has asked localities and agencies to quickly trace people who had contact with Covid-19 cases. Besides, quick Covid-19 tests are also carried out. Dtinews