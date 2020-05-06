Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
Southeastern region to see high tides

 
 
07/05/2020

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

A street in HCM City flooded by high tides last year. 

Nguyen Ba Thuy, deputy head of the NCHMF, said the high tides would appear from May 7-10 which could be the highest levels in the next three months.

The southern region typically suffers the most significant effects of high tides.

The southeastern region includes HCM City and the five provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh.

Tides usually occur twice on the first and middle days of each lunar month all year round. Rising tides could cause flooding and intrusion of seawater deep into rivers.

 

The tidal level measured at Vung Tau Station in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province is not expected to exceed 4m in the next three months.

Rising sea levels caused by high tides are usually combined with strong winds and big waves.

Early forecasting and warning of high tides as well as recommendations must be sent to the community promptly to minimise negative impacts, Thuy said.

Localities should also prepare plans on protecting coastal areas, reinforcing sea dyke systems, ensuring smooth operation of drainage systems, and dividing traffic flows in flooded areas.

Relocating households living in high risk areas of flooding is also needed. — VNS

 
 

Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
Vietnamese citizens stranded in the US to return home on May 7
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from the US is scheduled for May 7, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
Tornado tears through district in Nghe An, one injured
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A tornado ripped through the district of Tuong Duong in central Nghe An Province on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a woman injured and destroying hundreds of houses.

Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnamese and Japanese researchers develop test kit for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Fifteen researchers from Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan’s Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
Essential Flavours donates rice to vulnerable people through COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

In response to the call of the Vietnamese Prime Minister and the Vietnam Fatherland Central Committee on Covid-19 prevention, Essential Flavours has donated hundreds of rice sacks to support vulnerable people in Vietnam.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  06/05/2020 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  05/05/2020 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

