Southeastern region to see high tides

High tides could reach a peak this week in coastal areas in the southeastern region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

A street in HCM City flooded by high tides last year.

Nguyen Ba Thuy, deputy head of the NCHMF, said the high tides would appear from May 7-10 which could be the highest levels in the next three months.

The southern region typically suffers the most significant effects of high tides.

The southeastern region includes HCM City and the five provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh.

Tides usually occur twice on the first and middle days of each lunar month all year round. Rising tides could cause flooding and intrusion of seawater deep into rivers.

The tidal level measured at Vung Tau Station in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province is not expected to exceed 4m in the next three months.

Rising sea levels caused by high tides are usually combined with strong winds and big waves.

Early forecasting and warning of high tides as well as recommendations must be sent to the community promptly to minimise negative impacts, Thuy said.

Localities should also prepare plans on protecting coastal areas, reinforcing sea dyke systems, ensuring smooth operation of drainage systems, and dividing traffic flows in flooded areas.

Relocating households living in high risk areas of flooding is also needed. — VNS