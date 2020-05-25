Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 17:17:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices

 
 
25/05/2020    14:35 GMT+7

The southern region is entering the peak harvest season for many fruits like durian, mango, rambutan, avocado, mangosteen, and jackfruit, but farmers are suffering from poor harvests.

Southern fruit farmers plagued by poor harvest, low prices
An avocado orchard in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province’s Chau Duc District. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoang Nhi

In Ben Tre and Tien Giang provinces in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, which have large areas under durian, farmers have been plagued this season by drought and severe saltwater intrusion.

In Ben Tre’s Chau Thanh District, the quality of durian has been affected significantly due to the shortage of water.

Ha Chi Ngon, who has an 8,000sq.m orchard in the district’s Tan Phu Commune, said traders have been offering him VND8,000 (US$38 cent) per kilo, but he has refused to sell since it is too low.

The price was VND48,000 – 50,000 ($2 – 2.1) at this time last year, he said.

He earned an income of VND400 million ($17,200) last year but is likely to suffer severe losses this year because of the low prices, he said.

Many farmers in Ben Tre growing high-value fruits like durian had to buy water to irrigate their orchards, but the fruit quality has still been affected.

Tran Thi Bach Lan in Chau Thanh’s Quoi aCommune paid VND70 million ($3,000) for water to irrigate her 3,500sq.m orchard, but traders have refused to buy her durian because of poor quality and her family had to sell the fruits at local markets and on the roadside. She earned a total of VND50 million ($2,100), or less than the cost of the water. 

Ben Tre has 2,000ha under durian, including 1,100ha in Chau Thanh.

In Dong Thap, the price of Thai jackfruit has declined from VND30,000 – 35,000 ($1.3 – 1.5) a kilo at the beginning of the year to VND4,000 – 8,000 ($17 – 34 cent) now.

Traders attribute the price decline to the increase in supply since this is the peak harvest season and difficulty in exporting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Many farmers in Dong Thap have picked young fruits and discarded them to enable the trees to have better fruits later when prices are hopefully higher. 

In Binh Duong Province, well known for its mangosteen, output has declined by 40 per cent this year.

 

The prices of mangosteen grown to Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP) standards are VND50,000 – 55,000 ($2.15 – 2.4) a kilo compared to VND50,000 – 80,000 in previous years.

Export difficulties and the competition from imported Thai mangosteen have caused the price decline, according to farmers.

Bui Thi Huong Thao of the Binh Duong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said besides eating the fruit fresh, many people also use its flesh in dishes like salads.

The latter use means the fruit’s looks do not matter so much, reducing the pressure on farmers, she said.

The flesh is also frozen for consumption later, she added.

In Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, prolonged hot weather has reduced the yield and quality of many fruits like mango, rambutan, durian, and avocado.  

Ba Ria – Vung Tau has about 10,370ha under fruits, 2,000ha more than in 2018.

The high prices of fruits in recent years have caused this increase, according to the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

To sustainably develop fruit cultivation, the department encourages farmers to grow fruits to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards for exports.

It has instructed farmers to use advanced techniques to grow fruits during the off-season to avoid price declines during the peak harvest season.  VNS

Southern farmers have fruitful Tet watermelon crop

Southern farmers have fruitful Tet watermelon crop

The Tet (Lunar New Year) watermelon crop has been a lucrative one for farmers in the southern region.

Vietnam takes steps to improve fruit yield, reduce post-harvest losses

Vietnam takes steps to improve fruit yield, reduce post-harvest losses

Advanced farming techniques and value chains are needed to tap the potential of fruit cultivation in the southern region, which contains 60 per cent of the country's fruit-growing areas, experts have said.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
Vietnam named best COVID-19 fighter globally by Politico
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The US news website Politico has ranked Vietnam the best performer worldwide in the fight against COVID-19.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  6 giờ trước 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
Western Australia hit by 'once-in-a-decade' storm
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A vast stretch of coast is lashed by torrential rain and huge swells, causing widespread damage.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens as global coronavirus cases pass 5 million
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

The upcoming repatriation flights will help roughly 2,000 people fly home.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 24
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

Vietjet flies Vietnamese citizens home from Myanmar

English language centers reassess online capabilities
English language centers reassess online capabilities
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

English centers will have to re-assess their technological capability and products after the pandemic ends because the crisis has changed everything.

HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
HCM City to grant new work permits to foreigners from pandemic-hit countries
SOCIETYicon  24/05/2020 

HCM City is asking approval to grant new work permits to foreign experts or highly skilled workers arriving from COVID-19-affected countries and territories, especially those in charge of the two metro lines in the city.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
Tan Son Nhat Airport to have new terminal
VIDEOicon  24/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to a VND10.99 trillion ($472 million) investment for building the Tan Son Nhat airport’s third terminal.

Special charitable model in Hanoi
Special charitable model in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  23/05/2020 

There is a place in Hanoi providing clothes, drinking water and books for free.

Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to exempt and reduce the road maintenance fees for transport vehicles and firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Vietnamese workers abroad are not allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad from May 20.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 23
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, British pilot transferred to another hospital

University helps in fight against COVID-19
University helps in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Academics and students at a Hanoi university have designed and built a ventilator to help the country fight COVID-19, and if necessary they say they can produce up to 500 machines a month for hospitals and health centres nationwide.

Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
SOCIETYicon  23/05/2020 

A video of a Mong ethnic elderly woman in the northern province of Ha Giang crying as she was forced to sell her beloved dog to make ends meet has recently gone viral on Facebook and moved many viewers to tears.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 22
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

20,000 made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits exported

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 