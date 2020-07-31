VN establishes a special team in response to COVID-19 fight

The Ministry of Health on July 30 night decided to establish a special team in response to COVID-19 in Da Nang where the number of infections has risen rapidly over the past days.

The team, headed by Deputy Minister Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Truong Son, brings together 65 leaders, experts and doctors from the health ministry’s units.

It comprises four groups that are in charge of surveillance, treatment, testing and communication work.

The ministry has also mobilised nearly 1,000 people to serve the pandemic combat in the city.

On July 29-30, it provided training in sample collection and contact tracing for nearly 800 officials, teachers and students of the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy, and the Military School of Military Zone 5.

Five lecturers and 150 students of the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy in neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue province have been mobilised for quarantine surveillance, sample collection and contract tracing, and other response efforts.

Vietnam reported 45 new cases of community transmission in Da Nang on July 31 morning, raising the national tally to 509.

The 45 new cases, aged between 27-87, include 33 patients related to Da Nang Hospital, four from Da Nang Lung Hospital, two from Da Nang Oncology Hospital, four from a hotel where Da Nang Hospital’s hemodialysis patients are quarantined in Son Tra district, and two at Cam Le health clinic./. VNA