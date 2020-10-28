Storm Molave is forecast to land on the central coast from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh by 10 am on October 28, according to Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam.

The movement of Storm Molave (Photo: The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

He added that the storm, the ninth in the East Sea this year, said to be the strongest in 20 years, will move deeper inland during the day before weakening.

The centre said strong wind at 74km per hour was measured at Binh Chau (Quang Ngai province) in the morning of October 28. Localities from Thua Thien-Hue to Phu Yen are being blanketed by heavy rains at 70-155mm.

The storm is forecast to move west-northwest at 25km per hour until 4pm October 28, packing winds of up to 149km per hour, with gusts of up to 183 km per hour, then weakening into a tropical low pressure system.

Coastal areas from Thua Thien-Hue to Phu Yen will see winds of 117 to 149 km per hour with gusts of up to 149km per hour, while inland areas will be hit by winds of 102km per hour with gusts of 133km per hour.

Phu Yen province reported that more than 44,200 people had been evacuated as of 8pm October 27.

The military has mobilized nearly 250,000 troops and 2,300 vehicles for search and rescue missions.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has been directing preparatory work before the storm in central localities.

Strong gusts and wave height of 3-5 metres at the coastal Vo Nguyen Giap street (Photo: Van Dung/VNA) Storm Molave fast approaching central coastline on October 28 morning



Han River Bridge shut down (Photo: Van Dung/VNA)

Strong gusts at the coastal Nguyen Tat Thanh street (Photo: Van Dung/VNA)

VNA

