Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/10/2020 11:39:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Storm Saudel moves west-northwest

22/10/2020    11:35 GMT+7

Storm Saudel, the eighth to hit the East Sea so far this year, is moving west-northwest with a speed of about 10km per hour and is forecast to gain strength, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Storm Saudel moves west-northwest hinh anh 1

Storm Saudel's movements (Source: NCHMF)

As of 4am of October 22, the storm was about 470km east of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, with winds of up to 100km per hour.

As of 10pm of October 23, it is forecast to be 220km east of Hoang Sa archipelago, with winds near the storm of 100-135km per hour.

From 10pm of October 23 to 10pm of October 24, the storm is forecast to keep the west-northwest direction with speeds of 5-10km per hour and become stronger.

 

In the next 24 hours, the storm will move west with speeds of 10-15km per hour. As of 22pm of October 25, it will reach the south of China’s Hainan island before heading towards western direction with speeds of 20-25km per hour.

According to Director of the National Central for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem, the storm will affect Vietnam. However, due to many factors leading to the changing of its direction, it is difficult to predict affected areas.

Experts warned vessels operating at sea to keep a close watch on the storm’s movements to timely escape from risky areas./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide
Cha Lo Border Gate Economic Zone broken after landslide
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Landslide and erosion in Quang Binh Province has cracked the road surface and broke the Cha Lo International Border Gate Economic Zone on October 20.

Waiting for a second miracle
Waiting for a second miracle
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Lying on the bed of the Military Hospital 103 in Hanoi with jaundiced skin, Nguyen Thi Diep, 25 years old, is waiting for her second liver transplant.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 21
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

VN launches elderly healthcare programme in response to ageing population

Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
Nearly 100 people join in saving Hoi An beach from erosion
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hoi An City have mobilised hundreds of people to urgently save a section of the Cua Dai beach from serious erosion amid the on-going flooding in the area.

Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
Will hydro-power plants cause more floods in Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

If there were no hydroelectric dams, floods would still occur, even at a higher level. In many cases, without hydropower reservoirs, floods would be more serious.

Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
Parts of Ha Tinh province isolated due to prolonged heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Torrential rains coupled with the discharge of water from reservoirs have engulfed many areas in the central province of Ha Tinh.

Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
Storm Saudel gains strength, bringing rain to all localities
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Saudel is moving west at a speed of 10-15 km per hour, around 770 km to the east-southeast of Hoang Sa archipelago and is forecast to gain strength and bring rain to all localities across the country in the coming days.

Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
Flood death toll in central region rises to 106
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

The death toll during the recent severe flooding caused by torrential rains in the central region reached 106 as of 5 pm on October 20, while 27 others were missing, reported the Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
Mekong Delta takes preventive measures against saline intrusion in next dry season
SOCIETYicon  21/10/2020 

Local authorities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta have begun taking measures to cope with the effects of saltwater intrusion and drought in the upcoming 2020-21 dry season.

PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
PM asks Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow mask wearing regulation at public space
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCM City to strictly follow regulations ensuring people wear facemasks in crowded places or while using public transport and that all the violations should be dealt with.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
HCM City reviews planning of parking lots
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has instructed the city’s Construction Planning Institute to work with the people's committees in all 24 districts to review parking lot plans included in the city’s master plan to 2025.

Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
Sweet flavor of Chi Lang custard apples
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

The whole area of rocky Chi Lang mountain is covered with the green color of custard apple trees. Grown on more than 15 thousand ha, the custard apple trees are the strength for Lang Son

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 20
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

PM: Entry to Vietnam must be closely controlled

HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
HCM City aims to give NCD screenings to over 12,000 residents
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City aims to give screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure and diabetes to more than 12,000 local residents aging above 40 in 2020.

Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
Disabled teacher with a passion for maths
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Nguyen Duc Truong is a maths teacher at Da Ton Junior School in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District. He is loved by his students not only for his knowledge, but also for the extraordinary energy he uses to overcome a physical condition he suffers.

Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
Vietnam leads in digital transformation in education: UNICEF
SOCIETYicon  20/10/2020 

Rana Flowers, Chief Representative of UNICEF in Vietnam, said Vietnam is leading other countries in digital transformation in the education sector.

All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
All 22 bodies in Quang Tri's landslide recovered
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Eight more bodies of soldiers and officers missing in a severe landslide in Huong Hoa district of central Quang Tri province were found on October 19.

Female teachers overcome mountains for children
Female teachers overcome mountains for children
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

Female teachers in the northern mountainous province of Son La have overcome challenges and remained unwaveringly dedicated to teaching the region’s knowledge-thirsty ethnic minority children.

HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
HCM City pilots QR code on street signs
SOCIETYicon  19/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport has piloted the installation of QR readers under street name signs that provide the streets’ historical facts, background information and designated names.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 