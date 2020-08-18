Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Tien had a good memory in childhood, and watched many foreign TV programs, trying to imitate the broadcasters.

In the first years at primary school, her parents decided to send Tien to an English center as they found that she had a passion for English. At secondary school, Tien was an outstanding student in English in Phu Yen province.

Tien vowed to study in the US when she entered the 10th grade. At first, she was not self-confident because she was a provincial student, and she knew that the competition at famous schools in the US is fierce.

“When applying for schools in the US, the fact that I am a provincial student did not affect the decisions to grant scholarships. However, I cited my background as a provincial student to write my essay,” she said.

In the essay, Tien wrote about the problems she had met during personal development. These included the lack of extracurricular activities to build skills, and the lack of opportunities to participate in education activities at the national, regional and global levels. The disadvantages could lead to provincial students being less dynamic.

However, Tien was aware of her shortcomings and was determined to change by trying to participate and organize activities herself. These activities showed her pioneering spirit and desire to contribute to community development, which left a good impression on the schools where she applied.

In provinces, ‘hunting for scholarships’ to study at foreign universities is not as active as in large cities. So, Tien decided to participate in extracurricular activities in Hanoi and HCM City, such as projects, summer camps and youth exchange programs. The activities helped Tien practice leadership skills, speaking skills, and research and teamwork skills.

Joining the projects, Tien had chances to make friends with many young people who have experience in ‘hunting’ for scholarships at prestigious schools. This inspired Tien to become more daring in seeking scholarships.

Tien is the founder of MHEPC, an English Club, and the first large-scale United Nations simulation conference in Phu Yen province. It pioneered using English in life and increasing Phu Yen’s students knowledge about economic, cultural and social issues.

Tien got a 1,430 SAT score on the first test last October. As for the SAT Subject Test Mathematics, she got 800/800. As for IELTS, she had 8.0 overall.

She has chosen Denison University in the US because of the school's good economics and data science programs.

Le Huyen

