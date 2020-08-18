Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 14:04:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities

19/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Tien had a good memory in childhood, and watched many foreign TV programs, trying to imitate the broadcasters.

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities

In the first years at primary school, her parents decided to send Tien to an English center as they found that she had a passion for English. At secondary school, Tien was an outstanding student in English in Phu Yen province.

Tien vowed to study in the US when she entered the 10th grade. At first, she was not self-confident because she was a provincial student, and she knew that the competition at famous schools in the US is fierce.

“When applying for schools in the US, the fact that I am a provincial student did not affect the decisions to grant scholarships. However, I cited my background as a provincial student to write my essay,” she said.

In the essay, Tien wrote about the problems she had met during personal development. These included the lack of extracurricular activities to build skills, and the lack of opportunities to participate in education activities at the national, regional and global levels. The disadvantages could lead to provincial students being less dynamic.

However, Tien was aware of her shortcomings and was determined to change by trying to participate and organize activities herself. These activities showed her pioneering spirit and desire to contribute to community development, which left a good impression on the schools where she applied.

In the essay, Tien wrote about the problems she had met during personal development. These included the lack of extracurricular activities to build skills, and the lack of opportunities to participate in education activities at the national, regional and global levels.
 

In provinces, ‘hunting for scholarships’ to study at foreign universities is not as active as in large cities. So, Tien decided to participate in extracurricular activities in Hanoi and HCM City, such as projects, summer camps and youth exchange programs. The activities helped Tien practice leadership skills, speaking skills, and research and teamwork skills.

Joining the projects, Tien had chances to make friends with many young people who have experience in ‘hunting’ for scholarships at prestigious schools. This inspired Tien to become more daring in seeking scholarships.

Tien is the founder of MHEPC, an English Club, and the first large-scale United Nations simulation conference in Phu Yen province. It pioneered using English in life and increasing Phu Yen’s students knowledge about economic, cultural and social issues.

Tien got a 1,430 SAT score on the first test last October. As for the SAT Subject Test Mathematics, she got 800/800. As for IELTS, she had 8.0 overall.

She has chosen Denison University in the US because of the school's good economics and data science programs. 

Le Huyen

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies

Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard

Passion for chemistry helps Hai Phong student set gold standard

Self-study, a teacher’s dedicated guidance and his family’s timely encouragement helped Ly Hai Dang shine at the 52th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).

 
 

Other News

.
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
Vietnam records 25th Covid-related death
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Patient number 698, a 51-year-old woman in Da Nang City has become the 25th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, the Ministry of Health announced this morning.

Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
Tropical depression turns into storm in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A tropical depression in the East Sea has been strengthening into storm called Higos, the fourth storm in 2020

Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed, one in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

This morning the Ministry of Health announced that seven new cases were diagnosed with Covid-19, including 6 community infections and one returnee from the Philippines, bringing the infection tally to 983.

Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
Positive progress in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Three out of 12 seriously ill COVID-19 patients being treated at the Hue Central Hospital have tested negative with SARS-CoV-2 for the fourth time since they were transferred there from Da Nang City.

Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
Hanoi: Many streets flood after heavy downpour
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

A heavy downpour in Hanoi on Monday afternoon flooded many streets in the city's center.

Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
Coupon system introduced in Da Nang for local shoppers
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Residents in central Da Nang city have been asked to use coupons from August 12 when shopping at markets, as part of efforts to avert large gatherings amid fears over COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 