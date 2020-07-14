Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Students change study abroad plans because of Covid-19, new policies

15/07/2020    11:00 GMT+7

The Covid-19 pandemic and new policies applied by countries receiving foreign students have changed Vietnamese students’ study abroad plans.

Duong Thi Hoai Chan, a parent in HCM City, decided to cancel the plan to send her son abroad to university this year.

The son is studying at an international school in Vietnam, which belongs to a pilot project implemented by the HCM City Education and Training Department and the Australian Ministry of Education.

The students are following an Australian curriculum, under which the new academic year begins in January and finishes in November.

Chan initially decided that her son would go abroad to follow university education in Australia or Canada, the countries which allow admissions in January. However, as the epidemic is escalating and online learning is still maintained in Australia and Canada, Chan has reconsidered her decision.

Since the son will finish high school in November, he won’t be able to enroll in universities which begin new academic years in September.

Therefore, Chan is considering opportunities to study finance under foreign curricula at the Vietnam-Germany International University (a member of HCM City National University) and the International School of Business-ISB (a member school of the HCM City Economics University) and some other schools.

 


She also is considering the 2+2 or 2+1 training models, i.e. two-year study in Vietnam and another one or two years in foreign countries.

However, the son wants to study medicine or life-related sciences, while these schools have advantages in economics majors.

Chan admitted that she considers ‘non-traditional choices’ for her son. And if the son wants a gap year, she will support his idea. During the gap year, she will encourage him to go to vocational schools or go to Israel to study.

The parent said, due to Covid-19, she has had more time to understand what her son wants and where he wants to study. Covid-19 has made her understand that one needs to be very flexible to adapt to all changes in their lives.

Tran Manh Hung, a parent in Lam Dong province, has two daughters who were initially planning to go to Australia to study arts and design. However, because of Covid-19, they will stay in Vietnam and study at domestic schools.

While the elder sister will study design at an international school, the younger sister has chosen HCM City Architecture University.

Le Thi Linh from International School of Business said the number of students asking for information about international training programs at the school is higher this year. She estimates that the number of applications is 50 percent higher than the previous year.

Le Ha 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.  

