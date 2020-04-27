Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

A class at the Hoang Van Thu High School in Hoa Binh province on April 27

Most of the students are 9th and 12th graders who set to take the two key examinations for high school entrance and graduation in the next few months. Students in other grades are expected to return to school in the following weeks.

Nguyen Hue Khai, Director of Ninh Thuan province’s Department of Education and Training, said that local schools had cleaned and prepared regarding COVID-19 prevention and control before receiving students.

Before class, students had their temperature checked and their hands washed with soap or antibacterial gel. In class, they wear face masks and keep a safe distance from each other.

Minh Nguyet, Principle of Nguyen Binh Khiem Secondary School in Thuan Nam district, said that all students strictly followed preventive measures.

The school cooperated with local authorities and students’ families to ensure safe distance when students were taken to school and picked up later, avoiding public gatherings, Nguyet said.

Students were also told to limit gathering and not buy street food in front of the school, she said.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Le Van Binh said that the committee asked local authorities and schools to ensure disease prevention and control measures when reopening schools. Now, the province is classified in the group of low risk of disease infection.

Over 104,000 students in Thua Thien-Hue province reportedly went to school on April 27 morning.

Ho Le Minh Thu, a 12th grader at Hue High School for the Gifted, said that she was very happy to go back to school, meeting teachers and friends.

“My teachers kept telling us how to protect our health and keep a safe distance when at school,” she said.

The school’s Principle Nguyen Phu Tho said that the staff cleaned all corners of the school.

The number of students in every class was reduced and re-arranged to avoid crowds.

Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyen Tan said that on April 27, secondary and high school students returned to school while younger students will go back on May 4.

In the central province of Phu Yen, over 32,000 high school students returned to school on the same day.

Phan Van Khoa, Principle of Luong The Vinh Secondary School, said that the school prepared necessary facilities including ten sinks for students to wash their hands.

Over 230 students from grade 9 in the school were divided into 12 groups to study in 12 classrooms, so safe distance was ensured, he said.

Director of Phu Yen province’s Health Department Nguyen Thi Mong Ngoc said that health workers helped to train teachers and healthcare officers at schools in disease prevention and control.

She also called for cooperation from students and their families, for example, if they returned from areas at risk of COVID-19 infection, they should report to local authorities as soon as possible.

Localities that reopened secondary schools and high schools on April 27 include Dien Bien, Son La, Bac Kan, Tuyen Quang, Hoa Binh, Bac Ninh, Ninh Binh and Nam Dinh in the north, Thua Thien-Hue, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Ninh Thuan and Ha Tinh in the central region, plus Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Kien Giang, Long An, Bac Lieu, Vinh Long, An Giang, Hau Giang, Dong Thap in the south, as well as Dak Lak, Kon Tum and Dak Nong in the Central Highland region.

Other localities including Gia Lai, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Yen Bai, Thai Binh and Ca Mau allowed students to return to school from April 20 to April 23 as soon as social distancing measures were eased.

Meanwhile, the other localities planned to reopen schools next month including Binh Thuan, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Long An, Da Nang, Can tho, Quang Nam, Tra Vinh, Binh Phuoc and Quang Ngai./.VNA