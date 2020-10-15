Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/10/2020 16:08:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Students, parents concerned about school toilets

16/10/2020    16:01 GMT+7

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

A ‘letter from a mother’ has spread on the internet and caught the attention of parents and students. The mother wrote that her son doesn’t want to go to school because the toilets are too dirty.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets

Parents, after reading the letter, realized that their children are also facing the same problem at school.

K, 7 year old, said “the toilets at my school have just been built, but they are always dirty”. The boy said that he has to refrain from going to toilet until he gets home, and that he never drinks water before going to school.

In fact, the problem has existed for many years.

And for many years, it has been blamed on schools. However, schools aren't the only ones to blame.

D.T, a teacher in HCM City, said schools have the responsibility of arranging enough cleaners and tools for the cleaning of toilets. However, she stressed that students need to be educated to be responsible and keep toilets clean.

“Cleaners sometimes complain that they have to clean toilets many times a day. They said the toilets become dirty just one hour after cleaning,” she said.

A lot of arguments have been raised about who is responsible for dirty toilets. Many parents accuse schools of unreasonably allocating budget for cleaning classrooms and toilets. Meanwhile, schools argue that toilets are not clean because of students’ bad conduct.

 

However, the teacher said that instead of spending time on arguments, it is necessary to clarify the responsibility of schools, parents and students.

The ‘letter from a mother’ has had replies from many parents, including celebrities. Thuy Anh, the wife of singer Dang Khoi, commented that one should not blame the bad conditions of schools for this problem, because the material conditions have improved after 30 years of development.

She believes the problem also lies in students’ awareness aboutkeeping toilets clean.

“If students are not taught to use toilets and facilities properly, the toilets will stay dirty and will be broken, even if the schools are equipped with modern facilities,” she said.

VJ Thuy Minh, a mother famous for her education method, said: “It is too easy to blame schools for dirty toilets. Have you ever thought that it is your children who contribute to the situation?”

Minh believes that parents should educate children about their responsibility in the matter. 

Le Huyen

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 
 

Other News

.
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the 17 missing victims of the landslide that has hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien Hue province, central Vietnam.

First-grade textbooks cause furore
First-grade textbooks cause furore
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training recently asked a national textbook assessment council to review the first-grade Vietnamese language textbook over concerns its content is inappropriate for first-graders.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism
More textbooks for first graders face criticism
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
Investigation launched over vaccine shots after two deaths
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The National Expanded Programme on Immunisation Office will work with local authorities to investigate the causes of the deaths of two infants following vaccine shots in Vinh Phuc and Son La provinces.

Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
Scientist with many citations excluded from list of candidates for professorship
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

The news that Associate Prof Nguyen Thoi Trung from Ton Duc Thang University, who is among the scientists with the highest number of citations, has been excluded from the list of candidates for a professorship title has surprised many observers.

VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
VIETNAM NEWS 14/10
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine imported cases bring Vietnam’s COVID-19 count to 1,122

19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
19 more victims at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant hospitalised
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescuers managed to bring 19 victims, including one fatality, from the Rao Trang 4 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue to hospital on the afternoon of October 14, while rescue efforts continue at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
Hue hit by prolonged period of heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Heavy downpours lasting for several days have inundated many areas throughout the city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, leaving many places submerged and thousands of homes flooded, with four people dead and one missing.

Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
Hanoi-based hospital performs 1,000th kidney transplant
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Doctors at Viet Duc (Vietnam - Germany) Friendship Hospital have reached a new milestone as they performed the 1,000th successful kidney transplant at the hospital, an official from the hospital has confirmed.

Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
Nine more Indian nationals test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  14/10/2020 

Nine more Indian experts who recently landed in Vietnam have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, according to the National Steering Committee on Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 